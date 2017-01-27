logo-cropped

It's raining deficits, so Edwards wants another Louisiana special session
Written by  // Friday, 27 January 2017 14:29 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

edwards pressGet ready for another legislative special session.  After all, this is Louisiana.

Ever since the closing years of Governor Bobby Jindal who left the state in a budget hole, the worst in state history, Louisiana has bounced from one special session to regular session to special session after another.

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to call another one as he revealed his plans today before the joint House and Senate budget committee.  He said the session would last no longer than two weeks.

Unlike, last year, when he will not be pushing any tax or fee increases, however, he said he would draw the legislative call broad enough so that others could do so.

Louisiana needs to close the $304 million gap from the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

Why another special session? Edwards claims that without it, the cuts would impact healthcare and education, as usual.  With it, the entire budget would be on the table.  While he does not support a tax increase, he does want include a $119 million dip into the rainy day fund to help rebalance the budget.

Top Republicans oppose the special session.

Last modified on Friday, 27 January 2017 14:39
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Mexican illegals will find no sanctuary thanks to Great Wall of Trump

latter-blum2

 

Fred Herman Law Firm

Established in 1975

504-581-7068

           

ATTORNEY AWARDS 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1