It's raining deficits, so Edwards wants another Louisiana special session

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to call another one as he revealed his plans today before the joint House and Senate budget committee. He said the session would last no longer than two weeks.
Unlike, last year, when he will not be pushing any tax or fee increases, however, he said he would draw the legislative call broad enough so that others could do so.#lalege Tweets
Louisiana needs to close the $304 million gap from the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
Why another special session? Edwards claims that without it, the cuts would impact healthcare and education, as usual. With it, the entire budget would be on the table. While he does not support a tax increase, he does want include a $119 million dip into the rainy day fund to help rebalance the budget.
Top Republicans oppose the special session.