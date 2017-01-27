It's raining deficits, so Edwards wants another Louisiana special session

Ever since the closing years of Governor Bobby Jindal who left the state in a budget hole, the worst in state history, Louisiana has bounced from one special session to regular session to special session after another.

Get ready for another legislative special session. After all, this is Louisiana.

Governor John Bel Edwards plans to call another one as he revealed his plans today before the joint House and Senate budget committee. He said the session would last no longer than two weeks.

Unlike, last year, when he will not be pushing any tax or fee increases, however, he said he would draw the legislative call broad enough so that others could do so.

Louisiana needs to close the $304 million gap from the budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.

Why another special session? Edwards claims that without it, the cuts would impact healthcare and education, as usual. With it, the entire budget would be on the table. While he does not support a tax increase, he does want include a $119 million dip into the rainy day fund to help rebalance the budget.

Top Republicans oppose the special session.