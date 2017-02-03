Crouere: Time to boycott Hollywood for anti-Trump, liberal-hate

During the presidential campaign, several dozen brainless Hollywood stars were so hateful of Donald Trump that they promised to leave the country if he won. Well, we are still waiting for them to do everyone and favor and leave. Of course, they continue to pollute the airwaves here in America. During the awards season for the movie industry, it has been non-stop criticism of our new President.

At the Golden Globes Awards, Meryl Streep blasted President Trump for his supposedly hateful gesturing about a disabled reporter during the campaign. Never mind that the Trump gestures were like other ones he has made about non-disabled individuals. He denied it was directed at the disabled reporter or meant as a sign of disrespect, but facts never get in the way of the Hollywood star making an idiotic statement.

At the crazy Women’s March on January 21, hundreds of thousands of people converged on Washington D.C. to hear from washed up stars like Madonna. During her speech, she incredibly boasted that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Later, she claimed that her comments were “taken out of context,” but if a star had made such an incendiary remark about the White House during President Obama’s administration, not only would there have been universal media and Hollywood condemnation, but it is also likely the individual would have been hauled in for questioning by the Secret Service.

The Women’s March also featured fading actress Ashley Judd, who repeatedly boasted of being a “nasty woman.” She used this opportunity for attention to launch into an unhinged seven-minute diatribe about Donald Trump, associating him with the KKK, the Confederacy and Nazis. When Hollywood stars or any leftists want to insult a conservative, especially Donald Trump, they will make a Nazi or Hitler reference. It is completely inaccurate, downright insulting and makes the Hollywood star spewing such an insult look totally ridiculous.

The Hollywood hate will not be stopping anytime soon. At the Screen Actors Guild awards, numerous stars, including host Ashton Kutcher, lambasted the President for his executive order suspending our refugee program for four months and completely restricting immigration from citizens living in seven terror prone countries during that time. Kutcher said that to those stuck at airports, “we love you and we welcome you.”

Obviously, Ashton does not care about homeland security or the safety of Americans. He is surely not concerned that the seven nations mentioned in the order are overrun with terrorist activity. In contrast to his nonchalance, most Americans are concerned about their safety and support the President’s directive.

Every day, there is another celebrity taking on President Trump. On Thursday, elderly actor Robert DeNiro boasted on the liberal love fest “The View” that he wanted to “punch” President Trump “in the face.” If any Hollywood star had made such a threat to President Obama, their career would have been immediately over.

It is time for the 62.9 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump to use their considerable economic power. If every one of those voters decided to boycott Hollywood, the industry would totally collapse. Most of today’s movies are not very good and have an obvious and agenda that is both politically correct and liberal.

The Trump voters are the ones who spend hard earned money to support brainless stars who do nothing but criticize President Trump and his change-oriented agenda.

By demeaning Trump and call him a “racist,” “Nazi,” “white supremacist,” these Hollywood fools are also deriding his millions of supporters.

It is time for the backlash of Trump supporters to begin and for millions of Americans to say to Hollywood, “enough is enough.”