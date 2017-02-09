Conservatives poke Edwards with Jindal budgets tricks as Louisiana proceeds with budget special session

According to reporting from Tyler Bridges of the Advocate, the conservative republicans might release a plan in the next couple of days as the Louisiana legislature readies for another budget-scraping special session.

Next week, Governor John Bel Edwards will be calling legislators back into session,this time to fix a $304 million dollar shortage from the current budget that started July 1, 2016.

Edwards wants to used the $119M from the rainy day fund to help bridge the gap along with cuts. The Republicans, however, want to cut, but, yet, to provide specifics.

The Republicans are turning the ironic screws to Edwards by comparing him to his predecessor Bobby Jindal, who constantly used budget gimmicks during his eight years as Louisiana Governor.

“He’s following a plan similar to what he criticized so heavily before,” said state Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, who chairs the Appropriations Committee. “A lot of us served with him and expected something different as it relates to his handling of the budget, instead of something that mirrors so closely what the previous administration did.”

Jindal left the capitol with a gaping budget hole, a couple of billions of dollars short which has required democrat Edwards and his republican Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, to call repeated special sessions, resulting in the increase of taxes and cuts.