logo-cropped

Conservatives poke Edwards with Jindal budgets tricks as Louisiana proceeds with budget special session
Written by  // Thursday, 09 February 2017 14:31 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Jindal collageAccording to reporting from Tyler Bridges of the Advocate, the conservative republicans might release a plan in the next couple of days as the Louisiana legislature readies for another budget-scraping special session.

Next week, Governor John Bel Edwards will be calling legislators back into session,this time to fix a $304 million dollar shortage from the current budget that started July 1, 2016.

Edwards wants to used the $119M from the rainy day fund to help bridge the gap along with cuts.  The Republicans, however, want to cut, but, yet, to provide specifics.

The Republicans are turning the ironic screws to Edwards by comparing him to his predecessor Bobby Jindal, who constantly used budget gimmicks during his eight years as Louisiana Governor.

“He’s following a plan similar to what he criticized so heavily before,” said state Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, who chairs the Appropriations Committee. “A lot of us served with him and expected something different as it relates to his handling of the budget, instead of something that mirrors so closely what the previous administration did.”

Jindal left the capitol with a gaping budget hole, a couple of billions of dollars short which has required democrat Edwards and his republican Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, to call repeated special sessions, resulting in the increase of taxes and cuts.

 

 

Last modified on Thursday, 09 February 2017 14:49
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « NOLA/Times Picayune still bastion of liberalism UNO poll shows Jindal at fault,Edwards at 49% approval,Louisiana legislature down 2-1 »

latter-blum2

 

Fred Herman Law Firm

Established in 1975

504-581-7068

           

ATTORNEY AWARDS 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1