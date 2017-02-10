Rep. Julie Stokes will run for Louisiana Treasurer to replace John Kennedy

State Representative from Jefferson Parish, Julie Stokes, has announced she will be running for State Treasurer of Louisiana to replace John Kennedy, who has recently been elected to the US Senate.

In a press release, Stokes said, “As a Christian, CPA, and common sense conservative, I will be a State Treasurer who will not only point out the problems but, I will take the lead in providing accurate objective information to the public that will lead to workable solutions. Our state, citizens, and taxpayers deserve more than political rhetoric and theater”.

Stokes is the Chairman of the Sales Tax Streamlining & Modernization Commission, is Vice Chair of the Legislative Audit Advisory Committee and serves as one of only two interim members on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. She also serves on the House Executive Committee, Ways & Means, Health & Welfare, and Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay.

Other politicians are considering running including John Shroeder, Republican House member from Covington, New Orleans Democratic lawyer/accountant Derrick Edwards, who recently ran for the U.S. Senate, Republican Mike Lawrence, a Mandeville accountant who briefly ran former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke’s Senate campaign.

The election will be held in October.