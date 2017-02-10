Anti-Trump protests throughout US, Berkeley and Iran show he's on right path

Today, on the 38th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, thousands of Iranians demonstrated in Tehran. As usual, the crowd rallied against the “Great Satan,” yelling “Death to America. They were burning effigies of Donald Trump and stomping on his picture. This year, the intensity of the anti-Americanism was particularly intense since President Trump just issued sanctions against the country in response to their inter-continental ballistic missile test. The Trump administration declared that the test violated the newly signed nuclear agreement and a United Nations Security Council resolution that banned such missile tests. In response, the United States officially put Iran “on notice.”

Unfortunately, the anti-Trump rally in Tehran bore some similarities with protests that have been organized in this country. After the election of Donald Trump on November 8, liberal organizations have been working non-stop to create unrest. One activist claimed that the goal was to make the country “ungovernable.”

For example, last week in Berkeley, California demonstrators lit fires, broke windows, yelled obscenities and prevented a conservative commentator from speaking to a Republican group. These activities obviously do not believe in the 1st Amendment, so possibly they would be more comfortable in an Islamic dictatorship like Iran.

In both Berkeley and Tehran, demonstrators were engaged in anti-American protests. In Tehran, Iranian protesters waved posters of Donald Trump being punched. Similarly, in Berkeley and other cities, leftist demonstrators have demonized, ridiculed and threatened Donald Trump. At the Women’s March in Washington D.C., Madonna claimed that she had thought about “blowing up the White House.”

In Tehran, demonstrators are controlled by radical Islamic clerics who encourage the anti-American protests every year. In this country, the leftist mobs are funded by George Soros, communist groups and other radical organizations like Black Lives Matter.

The purpose of both types of demonstrations is the destruction of our constitutional republic. Many of the Soros backed demonstrators want to overturn the election, impeach Donald Trump and disregard the vote of the people. These dangerous activities go against the history of our nation. One of our hallmarks has been the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. In this case, Democrats are not accepting the results and acting in a very counterproductive manner that may have long-range implications for this country.

In Iran, the mullahs want to spread terrorism and radical Islamic rule. The country is the largest supporter of terrorism in the world. Sadly, the recent nuclear agreement with the country included billions of dollars in payoffs that will be used to support more terrorism. In addition, the Iranian release of American prisoners was also accompanied by a $1.3 billion ransom. In effect, the outlaw regime was rewarded for unlawfully jailing innocent Americans.

One common thread in these demonstrations has been a hatred of Donald Trump and his policies. After examining the goals of both groups, their opposition to Trump means that he is certainly on the right path.