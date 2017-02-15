Crouere: Don't toy with Troy Brown anymore, evict him from Louisiana Senate

It is a complete outrage that Troy Brown, a criminal, is still serving as a Louisiana State Senator. Senator Brown (D-Napoleonville) has a troubling record of domestic abuse. Twice he has pleaded guilty for violence against women.

In 2015, he admitted to punching his “side friend” in the eye at a New Orleans hotel. He pleaded “no contest” to a simple battery charge in Orleans Parish. In July of 2016, Brown admitted to biting his wife at their home. For that offense, he spent 38 hours in jail and pleaded “no contest” for domestic abuse charges in Ascension Parish. Along with jail time, Brown was sentenced to community service and fined $300 for his offense.

Clearly, Senator Brown has a serious problem and is in need of counseling and additional jail time. Spending just 38 hours in jail is not enough for someone who has committed violence against multiple women.

If he had any decency, he would resign and give his constituents an opportunity to elect someone new. Sadly, he is refusing to do the right thing and is fighting efforts to remove him from the Senate.

A person with a history of abusing women should not be serving in the Louisiana State Senate. His presence in the Louisiana Senate reflects poorly on not only the entire legislature, but also on the entire state. The last time a Louisiana State Senator was expelled was in 1981 and it is time for another one to be removed, Troy Brown.

Fortunately, there is bi-partisan support for Brown to either resign or be expelled. Several months ago, Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards called for Brown to resign his position. This week, Republican Senators Dan Claitor of Baton Rouge and Sharon Hewitt of Slidell introduced legislation to expel Brown. Claitor said that his constituents were “appalled” by the serious allegations leveled against Brown. Unfortunately, others in the Senate are trying to just reprimand Brown and suspend him for six weeks. Anything other than removal from the Senate would be unsatisfactory.

The resolutions have been introduced, but attorneys for Brown are trying to shutdown the Senate process. Brown’s attorneys have filed a legal petition claiming that he is being denied his due process rights in a rushed proceeding that does not give him “reasonable opportunity” to prepare a defense.

Of course this defense is laughable for the possibility of expulsion has been discussed since 2015 when Brown was initially arrested for punching his "side friend". Clearly, he has had adequate time to prepare a defense.

His attorneys also are trying to downplay his crimes by claiming that no Louisiana State Senator has ever been expelled for a “no contest” plea to a misdemeanor. This may be true, but in the eyes of the people of Louisiana, domestic abuse is not a misdemeanor, but a serious crime.

The court will hear Brown’s petition on February 23, but the vote to either suspend to expel him will probably come before the special session ends on February 21. To succeed, either resolution will need a two-thirds vote of the Louisiana State Senate. Let’s hope for the sake of Brown’s victims and the reputation of the State of Louisiana that Senators do the right thing and expel him from this prestigious position. He does not deserve such the honor of being a Louisiana State Senator; he deserves punishment for his crimes.