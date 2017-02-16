Pinsonat: Special Legislative Session 2017, Voters want cuts

At least that is what Southern Media & Opinion Research pollster Bernie Pinsonat implied yesterday when we discussed this year's special session to help plug a cavity in this year's budget, ending June 30, 2017.

The state is in a $304B hole after being last year in a roughly $3 billion crater over the past two years with another 600M to one billion shortfall anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

Pinsonat made these comments in a Facebook Live interview on Wednesday.

So, while the Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Republican Speaker of the House Taylor Barras try to compromise on how to approach the management of the government obligations for the balance of the year, Pinsonat says the voters want cuts.

Edwards wants to use roughly $119.6M in one-time money, from the Rainy Day Fund, to reduce the load and the Republicans claim that voters have had enough of drawing down its assets.\

Pinsonat feels voters are tired of the every-year misery of budget deficits, moving from one crisis to another which is what he says the state has been doing for the past eight to nine years.

Above is Part I of the video interview with Pinsonat. Part 2, tomorrow: