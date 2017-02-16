Trump Talk LIVE tonight: Another "dull" week & ask Shinzo to pass the salad

Although there might not be much to discuss, Jeff Crouere and yours truly will continue our weekly political slugfest, otherwise called “Trump Talk”, tonight TThursday February 16 on Facebook , Twitter , and Bayoubuzz .com

This week, the third full “seven-dayer” as President and most important man on the planet, has had little to say on twitter. Frankly, it's simply been dull.

After all, what's there for him to do? He’s only met with the Canadian and Israeli Prime Ministers, fired his National Security Advisor, threatened CIA agents for unlawful leakage to the media, nominated a new candidate for Secretary of Labor, had his first national security emergency with salad when North Korea launched another missile. With little time on hand, he played a little golf with the Japanese Prime Minister. And, yes, he even attended a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago White House pad.

Some say that he’s the worst president, thus far, in American History. Others believe he’s the best.

So, join Jeff Crouere of WGSO Radio and me at 8 PM as we once again, calmly and respectfully, debate the “nothing to talk about” Trump "dull week", along with issues like: Can you trust the media or the President? Is Trump the worst or best President so far, Wikileaks, Russia and the CIA, Obamacare options and more.

You can chat on Facebook, Twitter or even call to comment or ask questions. The phone number to call will be on the video screen upon the beginning of the event.

See you then.