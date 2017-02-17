Roger Stone denies Russian involvement, slams fake news, Priebus, talks press conference

One of the politicos, right in the middle of the 2016 election, who played a major role outside of the Donald Trump campaign, is Roger Stone.



WGSO’s Jeff Crouere interviewed Stone on Friday to discuss the elections, his role, his relationship to President Trump, the media and his new book.



Stone left the campaign after the first Fox News Republican debate. However, many believe he played a major role during his numerous TV and radio interviews and his tweets—all supportive of Trump.



Recently, he has been alleged to have had relations with Russia during the campaign, a claim he has denied. Stone discussed that allegation during the Crouere interview and talked about his own relationship with another close Trump campaign head, Paul Manafort.

The media is not the only person or entity in Stone's crosshairs. He is suspicious of Reince Priebus and other mainstream republicans picked for administration positions.



Crouere asked about Stone’s relationship and advice to Donald Trump which Stone said he would not disclose any discussion with Trump.



Stone also said the new technologies have ended the media’s dominance and has allowed alternative sources to present an alternative side.



Listen to the interview