Fake news or mad-man President Donald Trump?

This is the question being discussed today all over the world after one of the most provocative pressers in recent memory, or, say, even-- ever, in US presidential politics.

Trump supporters are elated that President Trump stood toe to toe with the media, never flinching, pulled no punches. Others believe Trump not only has an anger management problem but, needs an honesty transplant.

Regardless, the future relationship between Donald Trump and the media promises to be the most combative ever.

On Thursday night, Jeff Crouere and Stephen Sabludowsky discussed (or debated) the issues on Facebook Live. Crouere is nn avid Trump supporter, having been behind Trump from day one. Sabludowsky believes Trump himself is getting in the way of making America Great and has a worse credibility issue than the media.

Above is the video. It got as testy as the Trump-media exchange.