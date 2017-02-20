Mark Romig talks NBA All Star game weekend, New Orleans tourism industry economy

Today, the day after the first weekend of Mardi Gras 2017, the NBA All-Star Game, Romig and I did a Facebook and Twitter Live discussion about, well, tourism in New Orleans, of course.

I should add that this weekend, according to the President and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation, roughly ten thousand cruise ship passengers went in and out of the port this weekend. Plus, ten large meetings were held in the city, to boot.

Not a bad weekend.

So, what did Romig and I discuss?

Well, we briefly touched upon the NBA's wise move to bring its much-heralded game to New Orleans from Charlotte. Or, in other words, how do you quickly put together a show of shows, the NBA All-Star game only having a few months to really get up and running once the move announcement was made.

Then, also in part one of the video stream interview, we talked about the difference between Romig’s organization compared to that of Stephen Perry's the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tourism is indeed big business here in the crescent city. According to Romig, roughly 85 thousand individuals are associated with the hospitality industry which feeds and houses that industry. Essentially, the NOTMC is an economic development organization, which focus is to help build the economy with the tourism-hospitality sector.

Below is the first segment of the interview. Part two, tomorrow