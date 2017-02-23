One, is Stephen Perry, who is President nd CEO of the New Orleans Convention and Visitor's Bureau. The other is Mark Romig, who presides over the marketing arm of New Orleans tourism and hospitality industry, as the head of the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation.

Tioday, when you think of New Orleans tourism, two names come to mind.

What are the differences between the two organizations? Also, just where are these record-breaking number of tourists and convention-goers coming from?

These are the topics Mark Romig and I discussed on Monday during the Facebook-Twitter Live event.

In short, Perry's organization is private membership-based. Romig's organization is public and the sourcing of their incoming dollars are based upon this difference.

During the interview, Romig said the two organizations work hand-in-glove in trying to attract the visitors, whether they seek New Orleans as a destination from within a close radius or one that extends out from Texas to Georgia or one that encompasses the broader national area with focus on the larger metropolitan areas.

Romig's, Stephen Perry's New Orleans tourism organizations differences?

the NOCVB's focus is upon conventions, meetings where the individual group is ten or more individuals, where as the NOTMC's focus is upon less than ten.

Romig said they are also working very closely with the Armstrong International Airport which is now expanding and is receiving new direct flights from certain cities in the Americas and Europe.