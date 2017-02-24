Liberal town hall mobs spewing "Trump-hate" are not civil Tea Party rallies

Across the country, angry mobs of protesters are flooding town hall meetings of GOP Senators and Representatives. The liberal media is enjoying the spectacle and emphasizing the supposed grassroots anger of average Americans.

Among many issues, the attendees have been screaming about Education Secretary Betsy Devos and her reform agenda, phony “Russian” connections to the administration, efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, plans to dismantle onerous EPA regulations and the administration’s directive to rescind Obama’s public school mandate to accommodate transgender students. As usual, the left cannot engage in a civil debate, so these town hall protesters have made vile comments, threatened Republicans in attendance and tried to intimidate the GOP politicians hosting the meetings.

Unfortunately, it has gotten so out of control that some congressmen have been forced to cancel town hall meetings or turn to telephone conference calls to receive legitimate input from their constituents. Clearly, these crowds are not genuine demonstrations of popular outrage, they are manufactured protests paid for by liberal organizations like MoveOn.org.

At a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana, GOP Senator Bill Cassidy had to endure abuse from several hundred enraged activists. As reported by several attendees on my Ringside Politics radio show, the parking lot of the public library where the meeting was held was filled with out of state license plates.

At the Cassidy meeting, the Louisiana State Chaplain, Michael Sprague, was shouted down has he attempted to give the invocation. As Sprague was about to commence with the prayer, one agitated malcontent yelled, “Let’s get on with it.” Another yelled, “Pray on your own time.” It was so bad that Senator Cassidy told a friend later that he was amazed that the angry crowd “booed the name of Jesus.”

The mob also booed their country. A decorated Vietnam War combat veteran with 20 years of service to his country, Landon Allen, was interrupted as he tried to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. In fact, in a social media post, Allen expressed his shock and disappointment that “the crowd would not calm down or stand for the pledge.” Allen noted that he was “blessed” to have done four tours in Vietnam and today works with other veterans who also made sacrifices so that town hall protesters can air grievances and “not stand for the pledge!”

Some have compared these leftist agitators to the Tea Party events of 2009 and 2010. Of course, the major difference is that Tea Party members waved American flags and stood for the pledge. They sang the National Anthem with pride and gave thanks to God for the freedoms they enjoy in this country.

Unlike today’s leftist mob , Tea Party supporters were respectful of others, did not curse or engage in violence. I was proud to have organized successful Tea Party events in Louisiana. We disagreed with the direction of the country under Barack Obama and used our 1st Amendment rights to advocate a political change. We helped elect a Republican House in 2010, a Republican Senate in 2014 and Donald Trump in 2016.

Unfortunately, many of today’s militant leftists attending the Town Hall meetings are not interested in debating and discussing the issues. They are angry that change is coming to the country. They want socialized medicine, big government, regulations and open borders to continue.

After losing over 1,000 elected offices across the country since the election of Barack Obama in 2008 and now the presidency, the Democrats and liberals must accept the changes that are coming. They should follow the Tea Party playbook and organize for the 2018 mid-term elections. Instead, they are acting like spoiled children, expressing their anger by cursing and making threatening comments and only hurting their own cause.

As Americans see liberals in all their fury, more will come to realize that the country made the right decision in electing Donald Trump as President.