Anticipated is a roughly $440 million dollar shortfall for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017.

On Thursday, the John Bel Edwards administration released its executive budget.

The total revenues expected based upon the January revenue estimating conference for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 has decreased by $397.6 millionThe general fund requirement is roughly $9.9 billion, leaving the current unmet expenditure requirements are $440 million.

Here is the Executive budget released by the administration including a break down of what is not to be funded..

Here is a video that breaks down the numbers.