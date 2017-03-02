Is Trump's US military buildup necessary or political pandering?

Is President Donald Trump's US military buildup necessary, as he outlined in the recent address to Congress? Jon Rainwater, Executive Director of Peace Action says no. criticizes President--Can America really afford $54 million

In an interview with Bayoubuzz publisher, Stephen Sabludowsky, Rainwater said the country cannot afford a $54 million upgrade in military spending as being requested by Trump? Rainwater, is very critical of the proposal for numerous reasons including the country's lack of investment in necessary domestic needs.

In a public statement, prior to the Bayoubuzz Facebook Live interview, Rainwater said, "

“More Pentagon spending won’t make Americans safer, particularly when it comes at the expense of departments like the EPA that are working to address the dangers of climate change. The U.S. military budget is already larger than the next seven countries’ military budgets combined. Pie charts of our discretionary budget look like Pac-Man because the Pentagon is gobbling up over 50% of the pie. Education, healthcare, and a host of other critical investments are left with the scraps.

“Wherever you look, Trump is leading our country in the wrong direction. When people wonder why they can’t afford to put their kids through college, or why they can’t afford to pay their medical bills, the bloated Pentagon budget should be the first thing on their minds.”