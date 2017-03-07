Edwards signed Budget bill, Louisiana Public Service Commission used as sample

The governor used his executive authority to line item veto a $246,801 reduction from the Public Service Commission due to insufficient funds in the account, which only has a balance of about $500.

“We all knew that passing a budget bill to close a $304 million mid-year deficit would be challenging, but we managed to come together and find a solution that met my key priorities without adversely impacting higher education, K-12 education, public safety, children and family services or our partner hospitals,” Edwards said in signing the legislation.

He added, “That means the process worked and we have a lot to be proud about. However, I did have to line item veto one of the cuts in HB 3 due to non-existing funds, which serves as further proof that we would all be better served if the leaders in the House would discuss potential cuts with agencies and commissions before proposing unworkable solutions out of the gate.”