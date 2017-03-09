DDD's Kurt Weigle describes new life on Canal Street in New Orleans

One of the major developments over the past decade, or so, particularly after Hurricane Katrina has been the redevelopment of New Orleans' signature avenues, known as Canal Street, right on the edge of the downtown section of one of the nation's oldest communities.

So, what's happening on or along Canal St?

Obviously, when discussing the development of the heart of the city, one would want to get an overview of shops opening, buildings rising and entertainment thriving along the most famous and popular thoroughfares.

Kurt Weigle, President and CEO of the Downtown Development District of New Orleans gave me a tour along the most important street of the city, at least a verbal and digital one.

On Wednesday, Weigle and I engaged in a Facebook and Twitter Live discussion. Yesterday, we posted part one of that online video conversation which focused upon the general improvements of the CBD region that is helping to put the city back on the map. Today, our focus is on that metropolis's main artery, one of the widest streets in the world, Canal.

At the foot of Canal is the Mississippi River, which made it possible for the city to be what it is today. On one side of the street lining the river, is the major real estate plum--redevelopment of the former World Trade Center building. Four Seasons won the bid for the over three hundred millon dollar project in a process that went back over 12 years. In addition to remaking of the WTC building, the DDD and the Canal Street Corporation developed a strategy for New Orleans's major shopping street. Part of that strategy was to create higher quality retail along Canal, affordable family restaurants and other venues for those working, shopping and living in the district, or its adjacent environs.

What are some of the other major developments? Above is a short video of part two of my conversation with Kurt Weigle in which he discusses the new jewels of Canal. Not only is the city enhancing its emotional ties to the river, but it will soon be sporting some dynamic new real estate structures and opportunities.

New Orleans has come a long way since Katrina essentially closed down the downtown district and its heart, the Canal by the River.

Take a few minutes and watch. Part 3 tomorrow