Thursday, 09 March 2017 14:53
Post-Trump win: No honeymoon, Obamacare, Trumpcare angry confrontations, controversies
trump protestThere’s one guy here in Louisiana who knows a thing or two about politics.  That man is Jim Brown.

He has spent 28 years of his adult life in government, as a State Senator, Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner. His first presidential election, of which he became “cut his teeth in te 60's” was way back when John McKeithen wanted some “hep”.


He witnessed the angry ’68 Democratic Convention spawn the era of Richard Nixon, the man, the media could not stand. Brown remembers, of course, the frantic days of George W. Bush trying to put an administration together after the most brutal election controversy in modern American history.


But, he has never seen politics as we’re experiencing now—the anger, the controversies, the confrontations--throughout the country is palpable.

Trump has had no honeymoon since the November election and it doesn't look like it's going to get better any time soon.


What’s causing the seething? Could it be Social media? How about Donald Trump’s outrageous statements? Or, is it the Democrats feeling bitter post-election loss?


In the short video clip from our Facebook-Twitter Live event today, Brown talks about this recent phenomenon, its potential cause, and impact.

 

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

edwards capitolStanding out like a boil in the old Confederate South, no wonder Louisiana’s Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards attracts attention, good and bad.

 

Read More

trump wiki“It is to take the rights of the press outside the rights of the law because those rights are superior to the law because in fact they create the law.” –Julian Assange.

Read More

kurt wWhat’s happening in Downtown New Orleans?
Today, March 8, Kurt Weigel, the President and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District will field questions from the public and from Stephen Sabludowsky on Bayoubuzz’s next Facebook Live-Twitter Live event.

Read More

trump foxWith Donald Trump still trying to find his footing as President of the United States, a recent Suffolk poll shows that his job performance is better than other recent polls of registered voters but, the nation is uncertain where the administration might be going.  Other than a Rasmussen Poll which is a conservative survey, his favorables have been under fifty percent.  Rasmussen polls likely voters, which tend to be republican voters.

Read More

