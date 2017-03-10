LIVE: Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Friday, 10 March 2017 10:39
Sen. Kennedy: American Health Care Act has holes, much better than Obamacare
CROUERE KENNEDYLouisiana US Senator, Republican John Kennedy is not in love with the Obamacare replacement bill currently being promoted by Republican House Leadership and President Donald Trump.

However, he claims “it is a start” and at least Congress has “got something on the floor that we can start the debate”.

Kennedy made the comments during the radio interview with Jeff Crouere, radio talk show host for WGSO AM 990.  Crouere writes a column for Bayoubuzz.com, twice a week. 

Kennedy is a freshman Senator who was recently sworn into office after winning a December 2016 election.

The Senator said “they finally put something on the table” and says “it’s not perfect, it's got some holes in it”.  He said they’re going to try to plug the holes and also believes it is much better than Obamacare

Listen to the healthcare discussion segment of the interview with Jeff Crouere by clicking on the video above.

