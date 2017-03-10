America's Last Chance, attend Jeff Crouere's book signing Saturday Mar. 11

Join Jeff Crouere on Saturday March 11, from 1-3 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble bookstore in Harvey, 1601B Westbank Expressway, Harvey, Louisiana for a book signing. The first book by Crouere is also available at www.JeffCrouere.com

"We had a great turnout at our Baton Rouge, Mandeville & Metairie events and SOLD OUT of books. We hope to do the same on the West Bank on Saturday.", said Crouere.

Crouere, believes that with the election over and the Trump administration in the first 100 Days, now is the perfect time to read America's Last Chance, which is all about the most important issues facing the country today. He believes the book is a review of our recent political history and contains a blueprint for the new administration to succeed. It includes critical information every American should have regarding our country's future.

The author said that if one can't join him on the West Bank, interested readers can buy a signed copy of America's Last Chance at the Barnes and Noble in either Baton Rouge, Metairie or Mandeville. They have just ordered more books.