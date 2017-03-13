Monday, 13 March 2017 11:36
Kennedy takes on Landrieu, confederate monuments, New Orleans pot holes
kennedy senLast week, Louisiana Republican United States Senator John Kennedy, stepped into the New Orleans-Mayor Mitch Landrieu-confederate monument removal-controversy, during a radio talk show conversation with Jeff Crouere of WGSO Radio.

Crouere has been one of the strongest critics against the removal of the statues and has often mobilized opposition to the removal, using his radio show and in promoting public events advocating the keeping of the monuments.

Kennedy, a former Democrat-turned-Republican 10 years ago, ran against Landrieu’s sister, Mary, for US Senate in 2008.  He recently won the seat in December 2016.

An appellate court recently ruled against the “staying” of the statue removal.  The controversy has engendered significant emotional discussion splintering the community over the importance of honoring history versus the current symbolism of a repugnant time of city and American past.  The statues have been a part of the New Orleans landscape until a South Carolina killing at a black church by a white supremacist triggered the removal of confederate symbols such as the confederate flag in South Carolina.  The fervor against confederate symbols manifested here as part of the local emotional debate.

Kennedy, after being asked about the controversy and whether there should be any federal action, responded, in jest, that “we should name every pot-hole in New Orleans after a confederate general”.

The city has had a long history of pothole problems, particularly that has worsened after Hurricane Katrina.

During the interview, Kennedy also discussed the growing crime problem in the city and the issue of political correctness that has recently hit the Yale University campus.

Listen to the interview

 


« Trump's Ryan's American Health Care Act is just a sugar pill DA Cannizzarro, Spud, Martiny, Dr. Laura ready to Punch, Thursday in New Orleans »
