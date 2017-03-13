Monday, 13 March 2017 12:12
DA Cannizzarro, Spud, Martiny, Dr. Laura ready to Punch, Thursday in New Orleans
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

unnamed 2It’s time for some law, politics, legislation, women-in-politics , business, plenty of laughs.  And did i say amusement, politics and humor?  Plenty of it, in fact.

It's a program that I coined many years ago, "Funnier than Laughing Gas" in describing Politics with a Punch, which kicks off this Thursday, March 16.

So, if you're looking for the latest in news, politics with a healthy twist of humor, you know where to go.

"Punch" is a take-off of the Bill Maher show "Politically Incorrect" where co-producer Jeff Crouere and I bringing together politico's newsmakers, some really funny people--put them on stage and let them slug in out, with love taps or a proverbial verbal uppercut.

So, who's on the chopping block as we make mince meat out of the local and national news and hilarity?

On stage, along with the Master of Ceremony, Crouere are our panelists:

Dr. Laura Badeaux

Director; LA Center for Women in Government and Business   

Tee Ray Bergeron 

All-Star Comedian; Local Headliner; Punch Favorite

Hon. Leon Cannizzaro  

District Attorney of Orleans Parish

Hon. Danny Martiny (R-Kenner)

Louisiana State Senator

Spud McConnell  

Stage and Film Actor; Local Icon; Host of WLAE-TV Show  

Gregory Ricks  

Host of "Winning at Life," LA's 401k & Retirement Authority 

Laura Sanders

National Comedy Show Headliner; #1 I-Tunes Comedy Album

Here are some of the particulars:

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.  

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call  #504-669-6076.

Last modified on Monday, 13 March 2017 15:06
Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
More in this category: « Kennedy takes on Landrieu, confederate monuments, New Orleans pot holes Collision Conference In New Orleans CBD: Where entrepreneurship meets tech, digital media and fun »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • DDD’s Weigle praises YLC’s Wednesday at the Square, talks green space and legal structure
  • Louisiana Governor Edwards urges Congress to protect Medicaid Expansion
  • Mitch marches with confederate monument madness

As this video interview series with Kurt Weigle, President and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District, has pointed out, there are so many opportunities in the CBD of the city that doing it justice would take forever to explore and discuss.

Last week, Weigle and I engaged in a Facebook and Twitter Live interview conversation to chat about various issues. In part one, we talked about the importance of the area and how the Downtown Development District stands out with some of the major cities in the country.

Later, we discussed Canal Street, other developments, Cultural Economy, Digital Media, Collision Conference and more.

In the final segment of the interview, which is above, we focused turned to the relationship that the DDD has with many of the other organizations in the area such as young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square, the DDD’s role in developing green space in the district and lastly, the legal structure of the organization, such as, whether it is membership based, or not.

Watch the final part of the interview with Kurt Weigle, which video is above..

Read More

edwards capitolThe question of healthcare and Medicaid will have a profound impact on those states who have opted into the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) Medicaid expansion.  Below is a letter sent by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to top Congressional officials urging them to protect that part of Obamacare

Read More

andrew jacksonThe Confederate monument removal frenzy has now spread from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana. A monument dedicated to Confederate General “Alfred” Mouton should be removed, according to activists with the group Move the Mindset. A member of the group, Frank Crocco, says that he agrees with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu that Confederate statues “don’t represent the community anymore.” 

Read More

BB Menu

TRUMP TALK

latter-blum2

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1