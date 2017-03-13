Monday, 13 March 2017 13:44
Collision Conference In New Orleans CBD: Where entrepreneurship meets tech, digital media and fun
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

collision comfOne of the real achievements in New Orleans and throughout Louisiana is the Digital Media Law or Interactive Media Law.  One of the most attractive upcoming events worldwide is a tech-entrepreneurship conference bringing young tech-advocates to downtown New Orleans.

 It’s what I call digital media colliding with opportunity, or otherwise known as the Collision Conference.

Digital media law is a tax-credit incentive program which I promote whenever possible.  Shortly after the film industry tax credits became a reality, I proposed—why not do the same for technology?  After a couple years of failure to get much traction, it became a reality.  In 2005, the Louisiana legislature gave birth to the law which was attractive to video game creators.  A half-decade later, due to lobbying efforts by many, that law was expanded greatly.  Now, ambitious tech entrepreneurs wanting to make Louisiana its home can do business--with Louisiana paying a healthy part of the opportunity.

 

Now, the Collision conference: Imagine technology and venture capital connecting with worldwide opportunities.  Young men and women from the four corners of the globe, converging to downtown New Orleans to learn about the latest and greatest tech apps and partaking in the best food, drink, music, culture and ambiance that money can buy.

Collision Conference is in its second year.  Year one was an incredible success.  It takes place May 2-4 this spring coinciding with the first and second week of the spectacular New Orleans Jazz Festival.  By comparison, the digital media law is 24/7/365.  One of the individuals at the center of helping to make the downtown CBD area more tech oriented is Kurt Weigle, the President, and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District.

Last week, during a Facebook Live/Twitter Live event, Weigle and I talked about downtown New Orleans.  In this video segment above, we discuss the Collision conference and tax incentive package—both which are helping to put technology on the map and assisting to bring young tech entrepreneurs into the city of fun--like never before.

Last modified on Monday, 13 March 2017 15:05
Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « DA Cannizzarro, Spud, Martiny, Dr. Laura ready to Punch, Thursday in New Orleans President Eamon de Valera found, fought for his home in Ireland »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • DDD’s Weigle praises YLC’s Wednesday at the Square, talks green space and legal structure
  • Louisiana Governor Edwards urges Congress to protect Medicaid Expansion
  • Mitch marches with confederate monument madness

As this video interview series with Kurt Weigle, President and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District, has pointed out, there are so many opportunities in the CBD of the city that doing it justice would take forever to explore and discuss.

Last week, Weigle and I engaged in a Facebook and Twitter Live interview conversation to chat about various issues. In part one, we talked about the importance of the area and how the Downtown Development District stands out with some of the major cities in the country.

Later, we discussed Canal Street, other developments, Cultural Economy, Digital Media, Collision Conference and more.

In the final segment of the interview, which is above, we focused turned to the relationship that the DDD has with many of the other organizations in the area such as young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square, the DDD’s role in developing green space in the district and lastly, the legal structure of the organization, such as, whether it is membership based, or not.

Watch the final part of the interview with Kurt Weigle, which video is above..

Read More

edwards capitolThe question of healthcare and Medicaid will have a profound impact on those states who have opted into the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) Medicaid expansion.  Below is a letter sent by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to top Congressional officials urging them to protect that part of Obamacare

Read More

andrew jacksonThe Confederate monument removal frenzy has now spread from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana. A monument dedicated to Confederate General “Alfred” Mouton should be removed, according to activists with the group Move the Mindset. A member of the group, Frank Crocco, says that he agrees with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu that Confederate statues “don’t represent the community anymore.” 

Read More

BB Menu

TRUMP TALK

latter-blum2

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1