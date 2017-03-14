Tuesday, 14 March 2017 09:04
Trump's fables about health care, surveillance have bugs in stories
Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

trump fables 3The White House said, Monday, that it needs more time to look for evidence of Obama bugs in Trump Tower during the 2016 election campaign, and to determine if the President needs to say anything more about his unsubstantiated charges against Obama.

President Trump’s advisor, Kellyanne Conway, indicated, over the weekend, that phones, microwaves, and T.V.s may be involved in the surveillance without saying, explicitly, that Obama kept a set of White House keys to let himself in the back door in the wee hours to fiddle with Trump’s electronics. Maybe it’s aliens, too.

Meanwhile, back at the podium, at his Monday press briefing, Sean Spicer, Press Secretary, announced that Trump’s Tweets directly accusing Obama didn’t mean that Obama, personally, was involved in tapping Trump, just that there had been surveillance of a type yet to be specified. This is very Inspector Jacques Clouseau because if Trump doesn’t know, by now, who did it there’s something else going on behind the screen.

For every miscue there’s a fabulous story that follows. The Brothers Grimm just signed up for a White House tour to better spin their own tales. The country, especially Trump’s supporters, meanwhile, is waiting to learn how the Paul Ryan proposed American Health Care Act that Trump supports isn’t going to cost 24 million Americans their health insurance, as projected by the Congressional Budget Office. That’s more than the estimated 20 million who got coverage, for the first time, under Obamacare. In AHCA’s first year, alone, 14 to 18 million Americans are projected to lose their coverage.

Purported savings from enactment of the American Health Care Act has been pegged at more than 300 billion.  Fortune Magazine noted, on June 21, 2016, that health care spending under Obamacare was slowing, saying, “The slower health care spending also means that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is expected to cost the U.S. government much less than previously estimated. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2010, after the passage of the ACA, that the gross cost of all ACA coverage provisions from 2014 to 2019 would cost $938 billion. That amount dropped to $686 billion in the 2015 forecast, a reduction of 26.9%.”

Health insurance companies have claimed that Obamacare is affecting their bottom lines. Consumeraffairs.com, on Nov. 1, 2016, illuminated the case of UnitedHealth, the nation’s largest health insurer, that reduced its 2016 earnings by $850 million, allegedly due to Obamacare. This, after announcing record-breaking profits in 2015, followed by an even better 2016.

In July 2016, UnitedHealth reported quarterly revenues totaling  $46.5 billion, an increase of $10 billion over the same period in the preceding year. To put this in perspective, Apple’s first quarter earnings for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2016 were a record 78.4 billion. The pregnant question is when is enough, enough?

Consumeraffairs wrote that Aetna reported 2015 annual operating revenue of over $60.3 billion, a record for the Company. For 2016, the company claimed, in a Q filing, that it expected to lose 350 million on pre-tax individual products. The wolf’s tears are enough to break any citizen’s heart.

In March 2016, insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield published a report stating that people who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act have higher rates of certain diseases “than individuals who had BCBS individual coverage prior to health care reform.” So much for covering pre-existing conditions, many of which were excluded before the ACA.

Insurer complaints of losses, allegedly, caused by the ACA, ironically, don’t square with the White House’s talking point that many Americans have “insurance cards but they can’t use them.” What does this mean? Who is writing this script? How does stripping 26 million people of their health care allow them to use anything except best efforts at self-administered holistic medicine, vinegar included.

The fables spun by this Administration just don’t stop and they will, eventually, do far more damage to the country than they’re doing to the Trump White House.

Last modified on Tuesday, 14 March 2017 09:34
Published in News
Tagged under
Michael Malak
Latest from Michael Malak
Related items
More in this category: « President Eamon de Valera found, fought for his home in Ireland Foster Campbell: Court wrong on Louisiana coastal erosion case »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • DDD’s Weigle praises YLC’s Wednesday at the Square, talks green space and legal structure
  • Louisiana Governor Edwards urges Congress to protect Medicaid Expansion
  • Mitch marches with confederate monument madness

As this video interview series with Kurt Weigle, President and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District, has pointed out, there are so many opportunities in the CBD of the city that doing it justice would take forever to explore and discuss.

Last week, Weigle and I engaged in a Facebook and Twitter Live interview conversation to chat about various issues. In part one, we talked about the importance of the area and how the Downtown Development District stands out with some of the major cities in the country.

Later, we discussed Canal Street, other developments, Cultural Economy, Digital Media, Collision Conference and more.

In the final segment of the interview, which is above, we focused turned to the relationship that the DDD has with many of the other organizations in the area such as young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square, the DDD’s role in developing green space in the district and lastly, the legal structure of the organization, such as, whether it is membership based, or not.

Watch the final part of the interview with Kurt Weigle, which video is above..

Read More

edwards capitolThe question of healthcare and Medicaid will have a profound impact on those states who have opted into the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) Medicaid expansion.  Below is a letter sent by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to top Congressional officials urging them to protect that part of Obamacare

Read More

andrew jacksonThe Confederate monument removal frenzy has now spread from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana. A monument dedicated to Confederate General “Alfred” Mouton should be removed, according to activists with the group Move the Mindset. A member of the group, Frank Crocco, says that he agrees with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu that Confederate statues “don’t represent the community anymore.” 

Read More

BB Menu

TRUMP TALK

latter-blum2

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1