Thursday, 16 March 2017 10:02
Trump Budget 1.0: Grim reminder that elections have consequences
solvent masaYou know the new and popular, "old saying"--"Elections have consequences".

Or, another one--you reap what you sow!

Well, Trump Budget 1.0, which only covers discretionary, not mandatory spending, is now released and if you liked the priorities under the Obama administration, you're probably going ballistics with that mastered by Trump.  Or, conversely, if you like Trump's budget, you despised Obama's. 

So, depending upon where you might sit along the budget pendulum, here’s what’s swinging--what's“in” and what’s “out”:

 

 

IN:

Border Wall, School Choice, US Military, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security

OUT:

State Department, Foreign Aid, Education, EPA, Labor Department, DHHS, Justice Department, Interior, SBA and more

Also, as reported, these would no longer be federally funded:


  • African Development Foundation
  • Appalachian Regional Commission
  • Chemical Safety Board
  • Corporation for National and Community Service
  • Corporation for Public Broadcasting
  • Delta Regional Authority
  • Denali Commission
  • Institute of Museum and Library Services
  • Inter-American Foundation
  • U.S. Trade and Development Agency
  • Legal Services Corporation
  • National Endowment for the Arts
  • National Endowment for the Humanities
  • Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation
  • Northern Border Regional Commission
  • Overseas Private Investment Corporation
  • U.S. Institute of Peace
  • U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness
  • Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

NOLA.com has presented a quick overview of some of the projects that could be impacted:

Michoud gains, Public Housing block grants gone, Amtrak derailed, Public Transportation TIGER de-clawed, and more

What are some of the responses to the Trump budget?

Here's one just received from the Department of the Interior:

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke today announced President Trump’s $11.6 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget blueprint request for the Department of the Interior. The budget meets the Department's core mission while also saving taxpayers $1.5 billion or 12 percent reduction from the FY 2017 Annualized Continuing Resolution level.

The President’s budget blueprint prioritizes strengthening America’s energy security by increasing funding for programs that support responsible development of oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy on public lands and offshore waters. The blueprint also sustains funding for DOI’s collection and disbursement of roughly $10 billion annually for mineral development, an important source of revenue to the Treasury, states, and Indian mineral owners.

The President's blueprint directly supports funding for land management operations for the National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Land Management, ensuring streamlined operations and greater access to public lands for multiple uses, including recreation, conservation, and responsible development of natural resources. The budget ensures National Park Service assets are preserved for future generations by increasing investment in deferred maintenance projects.

"America’s public lands are our national treasures and the President’s budget sends a strong signal that we will protect and responsibly manage these vast areas of our country 'for the benefit and enjoyment of the people'," Secretary Zinke said. "Before serving in government, I served on the front lines for 23 years as a military officer. I can say for certain that this budget allows the Interior Department to meet our core mission and also prioritizes the safety and security of the American people. From supporting tribal sovereignty and self-determination across Indian country to investing more than $1 billion in safe and reliable water management in the western U.S., to budgeting for wildland fire preparedness and suppression, and streamlining access to the energy resources America needs, this budget enables the Department to meet its core mission and prioritizes programs that will put Americans’ security first."

The President’s budget blueprint also eliminates some duplicative programs, including discretionary Abandoned Mine Land grants that overlap with existing mandatory grants, National Heritage Areas that are more appropriately funded at the local level, and National Wildlife Refuge fund payments to local governments that overlap with other payment programs. The budget reduces land acquisition funding by more than $120 million and focuses available discretionary funds on investing in and maintaining existing parks, refuges and public lands.

For more information on the President’s budget blueprint, please https://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/whitehouse.gov/files/omb/budget/fy2018/2018_blueprint.pdf&source=gmail&ust=1489763443231000&usg=AFQjCNENmSl1xCmijqZdZ41i1Ru2nx-X-Q" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);

STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S FY 2018 BUDGET PROPOSAL


Statement of Benjamin Corb, public affairs director, Ameircan Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

"A $6 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health is unacceptable to the scientific community, and should be unacceptable to the American public as well.  President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2018 spending plan erases years' worth of bipartisan support for the NIH, and the American biomedical research enterprise which has long been the global leader for biomedical innovation.  Cuts this deep threaten America's ability to mean a leader.

It is of grave concern to the research community that President Trump's budget proposal – which would fund the agency at 15-year low – values investments in defense above all other federal expenditures.  Mr Trump's budget fails to recognize the critical role that NIH research has played in saving the lives of millions of Americans suffering with disease, as well as countless soldiers who were the beneficiaries of medical breakthroughs that started as research grants funded by the NIH.

In FY2016, Congress and President Obama increased funding at the NIH by $2 billion, and last year, Congress – on an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote – passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which provides additional funding for targeted research programs at the NIH.  And, before the appropriations process broke down last summer, both the House and the Senate proposed more than $1 billion in increased funding for the NIH.  And in a 2017 poll conducted by Research!America, 80% of Americans said they believed it to be somewhat or very important for President Trump to assign a high priority to health research an innovation.  That same poll shows 52% of Americans are willing to pay more in taxes if that increase goes entirely to biomedical research.  President Trump's budget is out of line with the needs of the nation's biomedical researchers, and it's out of line with the views of the citizens he serves.

We look forward to continuing our bipartisan work with Congress, as we secure the agreed upon increases in funding for the NIH for FY17, and develop a reasonable plan for sustained investments in biomedical research beyond."

 

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

