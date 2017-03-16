LAGOP invite Chavis; MoveOn stops at Cassidy's; Dems push healthcare; Guillory reaches out

The Louisiana Republican and Democratic Parties and their respective partners have been somewhat quiet lately, however, that appears to be a temporary moment of the past. Now, with the Louisiana legislative session quickly approaching, the US Congress debating one another and President Donald Trump, there has been an uptick in the activities.

So, here’s what recently hit the Bayoubuzz mailbox:

REPUBLICANS

FROM THE LAGOP: BEN CHAVIS

Tired of hearing that the only way to ensure our children have a better education is by raising our taxes? Would you like to hear how one inner-city principal took a dead-last school of "high risk" kids and made it into one of the top schools in the nation for HALF of what the public school system charges the taxpayers?



Join Dr. Ben Chavis for a luncheon event at the Petroleum Club on March 24th, 2017, to hear about what Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger hailed as an "education miracle" when a failing "nuisance" was transformed into one of the best public middle schools in the nation. With his rigorous, no-nonsense approach, Ben Chavis, PhD. debunks the myth that poor, minority, inner-city schools have little chance at academic excellence. Focusing on back-to-basics ideals, he has created a structured educational model that, combined with the enthusiasm of his students and teachers, delivers astounding results.



Dr. Chavis has given formal talks as well as TV and radio interviews on 20/20, Fox Business News, MSNBS, NPR, the Laura Ingraham Show, and more. He's a rousing speaker who uses humor, shock value, and anecdotes to challenge and connect with his audience. His thought-provoking, politically incorrect manner of delivering real-world truths is definitely something you won't soon forget.

Luncheon tickets are available for $40 per person, or $320 for a table of eight, and include the Lafayette Petroleum Club's famous lunch buffet.

Elbert Guillory to Lead Louisiana Republican Outreach



The Republican Party of Louisiana has named Elbert Guillory to lead its outreach effort in traditionally non-Republican communities.



Guillory, who has previously served both in the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Louisiana Senate, will be chairman of the LAGOP's Minority Outreach Committee.



"We are honored to have Senator Guillory to lead our effort to expand the Republican Party's membership," Villere said. "For the first time ever, Louisiana will soon have one million Republican voters, and Senator Guillory will be key in helping us to cross that mark."

DEMOCRATS

REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING TO BACKTRACK ON HEALTH CARE

But we need you to stand alongside our #LAGOV now and fight for it!

Each day, more and more Republicans try to undermine our Governor and the progress he's made, but we're not just going to give up -- this fight is working.We need you to help us resist and stand with JBE!

CASSIDY OFFICE STAKEOUT

On Thursday and Friday, members of MoveOn.org and allied activists across the country will stage 12-hour “Stakeouts to Save Our Health Care” outside the Metairie district office of Sen. Bill Cassidy, urging him to reject the GOP’s “TrumpCare” plan that would tear away health care from 24 million people, defund Planned Parenthood, destroy Medicaid, and raise insurance premiums.

WHAT: “Stakeouts to Save Our Health Care” at Sen. Cassidy’s District Office in Metairie

WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2017 and Friday, March 17, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: 3421 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002

VISUALS: Activists will hold signs and symbols of this health care emergency – such as crutches and/or arm slings – and will lead chants and share their health care stories.

The peaceful stakeouts are being held at nine GOP Senate offices and 23 GOP House offices will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, as members of Congress spend time at home for an in-district work period.

“By holding vigil outside the offices of key Republicans who hold the decisive votes on ‘TrumpCare,’ MoveOn members will ensure that anyone coming in or out of the office—staff, visitors, and the members of Congress themselves—will face their constituents and hear our health care stories, our songs, our hopes, our anger, and our cheer,” said Victoria Kaplan, Organizing Director for MoveOn.org. “Passing this repeal bill is the GOP’s top legislative priority—but because of strong opposition from constituents recently, including at intense and packed town hall meetings, GOP leaders are in a bind. If millions of MoveOn members and activists nationwide mobilize — by showing up at Congressional offices, making phone calls, and sharing our healthcare stories — we can prevent this bill from ever becoming law.”

** See a list of all local ‘Stakeouts to Save Our Health Care’ here: www.MoveOn.org/Stakeouts **

The stakeout actions come after Paul Ryan unveiled last week the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act—a proposal that would tear away health care from tens of millions of people, defund Planned Parenthood, destroy Medicaid, and raise premiums for most, especially the middle class and elderly.

“The GOP’s ‘TrumpCare’ plan is a health care disaster and, if passed, would take away health care from millions of people, cost thousands more for middle-class and low-income Americans, all while giving a major tax break to health care CEOs and the wealthiest Americans,” said Ben Wikler, MoveOn.org Washington Director. “Every estimate and analysis shows that TrumpCare will cost more and cover fewer. By rushing this bill through Congress, Republicans are creating a manufactured crisis that would result in millions losing their care.”