Friday, 17 March 2017
Another savage physical attack from the anti-Trump "left"
savageThe election of Donald Trump has caused the political left to go stark raving mad. There is very little civility among today’s liberals. In Congress, dozens of liberal Democrats boycotted the President’s inauguration. Some radical leftists, such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) have continued to call for his impeachment. She even insulted his cabinet members by calling them “a bunch of scumbags.” 

This type of mentality has been on display at Republican town hall meetings across the country. In many cases, liberal protesters have been disrespectful and disruptive. At a town hall meeting in Metairie, LA for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), protesters were so unhinged that they booed the prayer and the pledge of allegiance. 

Now, the verbal abuse is starting to turn to physical abuse. At college campuses, conservative speakers have been forced to cancel speeches because of liberals have rioted, burning cars and breaking windows. College students trying to attend these speeches have been subjected to pepper spray or been hit with bags of urine. 

The insanity is not confined to college campuses by any means. At a Spirit of America Rally in Berkeley, California, Trump supporters were hit with sticks, punched and kicked in the head. Of course, this kind of violence should be condemned by the media and liberal Democrats, but, sadly, the response has been to almost encourage this type of behavior. 

Without condemnation or vigorous prosecution, the leftist attacks will continue. The latest shocking incident occurred this week in Tiburon, California. As radio talk show host Michael Savage finished a meal and was leaving a popular Italian restaurant, he was allegedly assaulted by a fellow patron. 

The man, almost a foot taller than the 74-year old Savage, allegedly yelled insults at the legendary talk show host. Eventually, Savage was knocked to the ground holding his pet poodle. When another patron tried to intervene, and help Savage, the attacker punched him in face. 

By the time police arrive, both Savage and his attacker had placed each other under citizen’s arrest. Police did not charge either man with a crime, but the case has been referred to the District Attorney’s office for review. 

The incident infuriated Savage, who told his attorney that “this guy can’t get away with that.” In an interview with Breitbart News Savage lamented that it is “clearly open season on prominent Trump supporters.” 

During the presidential campaign, Savage was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and featured the candidate often on his program, which reaches 10 million people in the United States. 

The program, Savage Nation, is the third most popular radio program in the United States, behind only Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity. 

Let’s hope Savage’s attacker will be prosecuted for his crime. In addition, Savage may file a lawsuit against this man for committing such a unprovoked attack. Clearly, it is time for conservatives to fight back against bullies on the left. Otherwise, the “open season” on conservatives will continue and get much worse.

Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, "Ringside Politics," which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore.

Website: www.ringsidepolitics.com
