Monday, 20 March 2017 13:43
Yenni recall failure demands Louisiana legislative reform
yenniIf we needed any more confirmation about the necessity of changing Louisiana’s recall law, it came with the surrender of a high-profile campaign against Jefferson Parish Pres. Mike Yenni.



In 2016, not long after his election, news reached the public consciousness that Yenni had engaged in inappropriate exchanges with a male minor willing to go on the record that prompted Yenni to deliver a vague apology. Subsequently, both parish and Catholic schools banned his appearance on their properties. The Parish Council also asked formally for his resignation.

This led to a spirited attempt at a recall petition against Yenni, requiring signatures of a third of qualified electors in the parish within six months of registering the attempt. However, last week organizers admitted failure with the deadline fast approaching, apparently well short of the roughly 90,000 signers needed.

If nothing else, this demonstrates the uselessness of the state’s recall procedures past a certain point. In fact, in its history, no jurisdiction with more than 25,000 registered voters ever has triggered successfully a recall. Consider that Yenni’s 2015 election drew not even 88,000 participants, below the target needed.

Compared to all other states with a recall mechanism on the books, Louisiana by far has the toughest standards. While the more relaxed one for lower-populated constituencies – 40 percent of the qualified electors within the voting area where fewer than 1,000 qualified electors reside in the voting area – seems to work and has provided the bulk of the nearly 120 challenges historically of the past half-century , the strictures for any populations above act essentially as a glass ceiling not only for success, but also in just giving the people a chance to toss an elected official.

If any official’s behavior could surmount this obstacle, Yenni’s would have with a 70 percent disapproval rate after his admission. That it didn’t ratifies the unrealism of the current standard for higher-population constituencies; there might as well not be law at all.

So, reform is in order. Republican state Rep. Paul Hollis in particular has pledged to introduce a bill to do just that, although he has yet to reveal its specifics. He may choose from plenty of state models with much lower thresholds such as Oregon and California, which consistently bring officials with expansive constituencies to a revote of the people that sometimes results in officers getting booted. Instructively, governing chaos never has resulted from their dozens of successful high-level recalls over the past few decades.

Hollis and reformers may encounter resistance in the Legislature, as by relaxing the draconian rules legislators run greater risk of the new process allowing voters to give them the heave-ho. But Louisiana needs to pay more than lip service to the recall concept, so to avoid disingenuousness on the issue policy-makers must see through such a change.

As this video interview series with Kurt Weigle, President and CEO of the New Orleans Downtown Development District, has pointed out, there are so many opportunities in the CBD of the city that doing it justice would take forever to explore and discuss.

Last week, Weigle and I engaged in a Facebook and Twitter Live interview conversation to chat about various issues. In part one, we talked about the importance of the area and how the Downtown Development District stands out with some of the major cities in the country.

Later, we discussed Canal Street, other developments, Cultural Economy, Digital Media, Collision Conference and more.

In the final segment of the interview, which is above, we focused turned to the relationship that the DDD has with many of the other organizations in the area such as young Leadership Council's Wednesday at the Square, the DDD's role in developing green space in the district and lastly, the legal structure of the organization, such as, whether it is membership based, or not.

Watch the final part of the interview with Kurt Weigle, which video is above..

The question of healthcare and Medicaid will have a profound impact on those states who have opted into the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) Medicaid expansion.  Below is a letter sent by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to top Congressional officials urging them to protect that part of Obamacare

The Confederate monument removal frenzy has now spread from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana. A monument dedicated to Confederate General "Alfred" Mouton should be removed, according to activists with the group Move the Mindset. A member of the group, Frank Crocco, says that he agrees with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu that Confederate statues "don't represent the community anymore." 

