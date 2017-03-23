45th US President Donald Trump favorables to watch is 46 percent

According to a recent Gallup Poll, Trump’s job approval ratings hovers at 40% and Quinnepac poll at 37%, the lowest by a new President so early during an administration in polling history.

However, according to one pollster, those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

JMC Polling and Analytics President and CEO John Couvillon said in a Facebook Live interview with me on Wednesday that the key number to look at to determine the popularity of the 45th President of the United States is 46.

Forty-six represents the percentage of the vote he received in the national popular vote which he said is only roughly two points away from Trump’s approval rating now.

One of the polls that has helped his averages which is what Couvillon prefers to look at to determine accuracy is the conservative Rasmussen reports, which currently posts him at 47%

Watch the short segment of this discussion. Tomorrow, Part 2

According to a recent Gallup Poll, Trump’s approval ratings hover at 40%, the lowest by a new President so early during an administration in polling history.