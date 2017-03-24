LIVE WITH QUIN HILLYER: HEALTHCARE FOLDS

Friday, 24 March 2017 09:37
New Orleans rated 1st in tech jobs growth, 5th in "Tech for Women"
21376 Michael HechtGreat timing, referenced Michael Hecht in his email this morning promoting more good news.  Hecht is president of GNO Inc, the Economic Development organization representing New Orleans, the River Parishes.

The news:

The publication Smart Asset rates the city--first in tech jobs growth and fifth in "Tech for Women".

Why great timing? 

Today is the last day of Entrepreneurship Week. In less than two months, a major technology event hosted by New Orleans named Collision Conference.

 

As per Smart Asset, "SmartAsset says “Compared to other big cities across the country, New Orleans appears to be one of the ones with a better environment for female tech workers. Women and men in mathematical and computer occupations earn about the same amount of money. And women fill about 35% of those positions.  The number of tech jobs (math and computer-related positions) in New Orleans grew by about 32% between 2012 and 2015. That’s the largest four-year change in tech employment growth in our study.”

See https://smartasset.com/mortgage/best-cities-women-in-tech-2017

There are many reasons that New Orleans has soared recently in technology, particularly after Hurricane Katrina.  There is the remaking of the city, encouraging young entrepreneurs to live in a community with wonderful ambiance.  There is also the digital media law, passed months prior to Katrina, and expanded a half-decade later to encourage jobs and business in the State of Louisiana.

Above is a video playlist concerning this law and its evolution in the state and in New Orleans.

 

 

 

