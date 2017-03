The Trump-Ryan healthcare legislation is in jeopardy. According to reports, the vote will take place today at 3:30 PM.

Already there are attacks of blame coming out from the public, the White House and Congress.

It is a real mix bag of emotions. There are those Republican House of Representative who see the legislation as a good bill, those who don’t, those who want to hurt Paul Ryan and those who want to prevent Donald Trump from going down in defeat.

But, it’s not over until it’s over.

