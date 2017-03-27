Trump Talk:LIVE WITH JEFF CROUERE

Monday, 27 March 2017 11:03
Louisiana ranked 25th in medical doctors, hospitals
doctors wallet hubWith Louisiana's Louisiana legislative session about to commence early April, the state has another ranking to consider--how it ranks for medical doctors.

 

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, which released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors, today, Louisiana is ranked right smack in the middle, 25th.

To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to quality of public hospital system.
 

  Best States for Doctors   Worst States for Doctors
  1 Iowa   42 Delaware
  2 Minnesota   43 Hawaii
  3 Idaho   44 Maine
  4 Wisconsin   45 Connecticut
  5 Kansas   46 Massachusetts
  6 South Dakota   47 Rhode Island
  7 Montana   48 Maryland
  8 Mississippi   49 New Jersey
  9 Alabama   50 District of Columbia
  10 Tennessee   51 New York


Best vs. Worst:

  • Nebraska has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living), $307,590, which is 2.5 times higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at $121,139.
     
  • Idaho has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents, 0.72, which is 10 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 7.23.
     
  • Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030, 27.1 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 13.2 percent.
     
  • South Carolina has the lowest number of serious disciplinary actions taken by the state medical board per 1,000 physicians, 1.33, which is 5.1 times lower than in Wyoming, registering the highest at 6.79.
     
  • North Dakota has the lowest amount of malpractice award payouts per capita, $1.03, which is 35.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $36.15.
     
  • Wisconsin has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $6,699, which is 6.1 times lower than in New York, registering the highest at $40,826.


To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit: 
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-doctors/11376/  

 

