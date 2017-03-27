Trump Talk:LIVE WITH JEFF CROUERE

Monday, 27 March 2017 12:23
LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook
wag edwards tweetIn the age of rapid response, social media, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry took to twitter to apparently poke the Democrat Governor and to promote his own tour of his own legislative package, or legislative outlook tour, beginning today.

Today, Stephen Waguespack of LABI tweeted in response to The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges article that John Bel Edwards would be delaying his release of his tax overhaul package that was scheduled for today.

According to Bridges:

“Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing back the public release of his tax overhaul package, probably until Wednesday, the governor’s spokesman said Sunday afternoon.

The governor had planned to provide the much-awaited details on Monday.

“We’re just waiting on a few more things,” Richard Carbo, the governor’s spokesman, said in an interview. The governor, he said, requested more information from Kimberly Robinson, his Revenue Department secretary.

Edwards met with his top tax, budget and legislative advisers throughout Saturday and also on Friday night in an effort to nail down the specifics.

Carbo said Edwards is still planning to propose replacing the state tax on corporate income with a corporate tax on sales known as a gross receipts tax. That proposal, something of a surprise given that it was not among the recommendations of a blue-ribbon task force on tax reform set up by Edwards, has gotten a cool reception so far.

“He has additional questions of the model we’re trying to do,” Carbo said.

Earlier today, LABI released and promoted its annual legislative outlook statewide tour package (below), which is below.  LABI’s Waguespack has been critical of Governor Edwards’s tax policies, although last year, it did support an increase in the sales tax, given that the state at the time was in a roughly $2 billion budget hole, in part due to the deep oil price drop as well as the policies of his former employer Governor Bobby Jindal.

LABI's Annual Legislative Outlook Statewide Tour - Register Today!


Chambers of commerce and business organizations around the state are partnering with LABI to offer employers a preview of what's ahead in the 2017 legislative session and how decisions in Baton Rouge can affect your business. REGISTER NOW to hear from LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack. 
 

Monday, March 27th, Noon-1pm hosted by the Monroe and West Monroe Chambers of Commerce and the Ouachita Business Alliance
Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe LA 71201
Register by submitting this form
 
Tuesday, March 28th, 8:30am – 10am hosted by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and North Louisiana Economic Partnership
Regions Tower, Wheless Auditorium, 333 Texas Street, Shreveport
Register: www.bossierchamber.com
 
Tuesday, March 28th, 11:15am-1pm hosted by the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce and the Natchitoches Community Alliance (NCA)
Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant, 622 Second Street, Natchitoches
Register: www.natchitocheschamber.com
 
Wednesday, March 29th, 11:30-1pm hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce
Addis Community Center, 7520 Highway 1 South, Addis
Register: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (225) 383-3140
 
Thursday, March 30th, 11:30-1pm hosted by the Houma Chamber of Commerce
Holiday Inn, 1800 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Houma
Register: www.houmachamber.com, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by calling (985) 876-5600
 
Friday, March 31st, 8am- 9:30am hosted by One Acadiana 
The Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt Street, Lafayette
Register: www.OneAcadiana.org

 

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Quin Hillyer: Freedom Caucus,hardliners "just Screwed the American people" Trump &. Freedom Caucus separation over Obamacare repeal cause conservative voters's conflicts
doctors wallet hubWith Louisiana's Louisiana legislative session about to commence early April, the state has another ranking to consider--how it ranks for medical doctors.

 

quin hillyer health 5Have the conservative Freedom Caucus and advocacy organizations such as Freedom Works and Heritage Action "screwed the American people"?

That's the feeling expressed by at least one long-time conservative Republican, who, as millions of others were outraged by the destruction of the Obamacare "repeal" and replacement, on Friday.  

comey sitThe GOP will likely claim that the bogus “ Assisted suicide counseling” will still be covered since Obamacare remains the law of the land. That’s good news for GOP legislators who planned on voting “yes” on its repeal. The rich, also, should be happy the old law remains because they have wounds that need tending after the mega tax breaks for them that were inserted in Trumpcare went the way of leeching. The failure to repeal, of course, is the Democrats fault. Trump said so, but he has reason to be happy, too. The health care debacle managed, if just for an hour, or two, to deflect attention away from Russia.

