LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook

In the age of rapid response, social media, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry took to twitter to apparently poke the Democrat Governor and to promote his own tour of his own legislative package, or legislative outlook tour, beginning today.
Today, Stephen Waguespack of LABI tweeted in response to The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges article that John Bel Edwards would be delaying his release of his tax overhaul package that was scheduled for today.
According to Bridges:
“Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing back the public release of his tax overhaul package, probably until Wednesday, the governor’s spokesman said Sunday afternoon.
The governor had planned to provide the much-awaited details on Monday.
“We’re just waiting on a few more things,” Richard Carbo, the governor’s spokesman, said in an interview. The governor, he said, requested more information from Kimberly Robinson, his Revenue Department secretary.
Edwards met with his top tax, budget and legislative advisers throughout Saturday and also on Friday night in an effort to nail down the specifics.
Carbo said Edwards is still planning to propose replacing the state tax on corporate income with a corporate tax on sales known as a gross receipts tax. That proposal, something of a surprise given that it was not among the recommendations of a blue-ribbon task force on tax reform set up by Edwards, has gotten a cool reception so far.
“He has additional questions of the model we’re trying to do,” Carbo said.
Earlier today, LABI released and promoted its annual legislative outlook statewide tour package (below), which is below. LABI’s Waguespack has been critical of Governor Edwards’s tax policies, although last year, it did support an increase in the sales tax, given that the state at the time was in a roughly $2 billion budget hole, in part due to the deep oil price drop as well as the policies of his former employer Governor Bobby Jindal.
LABI's Annual Legislative Outlook Statewide Tour - Register Today!
Chambers of commerce and business organizations around the state are partnering with LABI to offer employers a preview of what's ahead in the 2017 legislative session and how decisions in Baton Rouge can affect your business. REGISTER NOW to hear from LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack.
