Tuesday, 28 March 2017 09:15
Republicans Gatti, Crews vie for Louisiana House to replace now-Congressman Mike Johnson
 
by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

   Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti are headed to a runoff in state House District 8 on April 29 to fill  the seat left vacant when Mike Johnson was elected  to Congress.  Both are Republicans.
    Crews came in first with 41% of the vote, followed by Gatti with 37%..  Two other candidates in the race were Duke Lowrie, who finished with 16%, and Patrick Harrington, who had 6%.


Voter turnout in the District was 17.9%.
    Crews is new to the political scene.  He served  for 17 years in the Air Force, flying combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.  After leaving the Air Force, he flew for national airline companies and later started a small business in Bossier City.
    His candidacy was helped by the fact that he was endorsed by NORTHPAC, a Political Action Committee of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
    Gatti is the brother of state Sen. Ryan Gatti.  He is a small businessman, physical therapist, and serviceman.  He is also a church, civic, and community leader and has operated Vivian Physical Therapy since 1998.
    Gatti is endorsed by the American Physical Therapist Association and Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker.
    It is not know yet whether Lowrie or Harrington will endorse one of the candidates for the runoff, which is expected to be a close race.
    Both candidates said they are prepared and ready to start campaigning for the runoff.  They have about a month to get their message across to voters and urge them to go to rhe polls on April 29.
    

