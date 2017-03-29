After watching the video, click here
Wednesday, 29 March 2017 17:41
Investigation into Russian intrusion, not about Trump but US, world security
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

comey sit

Some supporters of Donald J. Trump have attempted to cast the scrutiny of intelligence communities, and congressional committees, into Russian involvement in the 2016 election as an attack on the President. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. This is an issue of national security and to ignore its impact would be like squelching information about enemy strongholds in land, sea, or air wartime.

If an enemy, or their surrogates, can infiltrate and manipulate our electoral processes they can do the same with our national defense apparatus. In August of 2011, PC Magazine reported on a massive breach in that, and other areas, of vital importance to our way of life.

The magazine reported, “Operation Shady RAT, a concerted effort by a single hacker or group of hackers, penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies, the United Nations, foreign governments, and many technology companies and defense contractors, a McAfee report disclosed Wednesday. In all, the Shady RAT attacks took down 72 targets since July 2006, making it perhaps the largest concerted hacking attempt in history.” The infiltration lasted for two years. 

Ten years later, the 2016 election has highlighted the absolute necessity to fully understand the forces that have been deployed against us. These include dark money, disinformation, moles, and the plethora of tactics that have marked, among others, Russian attempts to weaken democracy. There can be no compromise, nor partisan divide, when it comes to protecting our institutions and very way of life. 

The President, as leader of the American people, should lead the effort to examine how our institutions may have been compromised if he truly believes in the values upon which the country was founded and upon in which it still depends on. He ought to be the first citizen to protect freedom and that means following any information that could expose those who wish to diminish the homeland. Regardless of the party in charge, and they invariably change over time, this is a freedom issue, too. 

At this time other nations, also, are feeling the effects of Russia’s electronic warfare. There are persistent, and credible, reports of attempts to influence democratic elections in Europe. These activities are one reason why cuts to the State Department’s budget at this moment in history are ill advised. Some of America’s best information about foreign intentions comes through diplomats and reduction of the structures upon which they depend is dangerous. 

Monitoring Russian spies was never limited to tracking down the agents who used to sit in cars near companies like Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale CA, hoping to pick up classified information on sensitive microphones. It, also, involved tracking foreign business people and diplomats intent on harming us by stealing our secrets through compromise, bribery, and the sort of stuff about which Ian Fleming wrote. These efforts may seem quaint, today, but the principles that motivated them never disappeared. 

It’s a truism, but with freedom comes responsibility and that responsibility means vigilance designed, among other things, to ferret out the malevolent and remove the stupid and negligent. Freedom is so fragile that it must be defended whenever threatened, sometimes, forcefully on the battlefield. 

We can’t always pick that battlefield though we must be prepared to fight on it wherever it’s found. The wonders of instantaneous global communication and unlimited information that make the Encyclopedia Britannica look like a Classics Illustrated comic book carry new obligations unimagined fifty years ago. Our fighting men and women are the finest in the world. Their ranks must be expanded to include more cyber warriors and, as Commander-in-Chief, the President must enable that expansion concurrent with the building of more ships, planes, and tanks. 

The House Intelligence Committee, in its Russia inquiry, has balked, so far, at fulfilling its responsibility to the American people to act in a non-partisan and dispassionate manner. The Senate Intelligence Committee, today, promised not to make the same error. The White House must support it, along with all intelligence agency efforts, to find out the unvarnished truth about the 2016 election. 

Reckless, self-serving, efforts by the White House to isolate itself from the scandal only serve to cast shadows over the new Trump Presidency. That’s dangerous for the country and our allies, but it’s something the President can remedy, immediately, with a promise to make support for the investigations into Russia’s meddling a paramount part of his agenda.

Published in News
Tagged under
Michael Malak
Latest from Michael Malak
Related items
More in this category: « Trump's infrastructure projects will be heavy on eminent domain
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Deja vu for Louisiana high-speed a Internet Broadband project, once again
  • Republicans Gatti, Crews vie for Louisiana House to replace now-Congressman Mike Johnson
  • Retiring Louisiana State Police Chief Edmonson retirement $ back in news
  • Trump, Ryan going to BAT for tax reform, economic growth

jindal broadbandIt’s déjà vu all over again for a broadband access project in Louisiana that saw the same mistakes repeated, leading to its demise both times.

Read More

lou gehrig burnettby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

   Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti are headed to a runoff in state House District 8 on April 29 to fill  the seat left vacant when Mike Johnson was elected  to Congress.  Both are Republicans.
    Crews came in first with 41% of the vote, followed by Gatti with 37%..  Two other candidates in the race were Duke Lowrie, who finished with 16%, and Patrick Harrington, who had 6%.

Read More

edmonson2by Tom Aswell, Publisher of Louisiana Voice

It must be nice when you can get the rules written just for you.

There must come a time when even the most disinterested, blasé, apolitical person living has to look up from whatever else occupies his interest and say, “Wait a damned minute. This just ain’t right and we’re not gonna do it.”

Read More

trump greatIt has been over three decades since our country’s last major tax reform was passed during the Reagan administration. Since that time, America has increased tax rates on businesses and individuals and become less competitive. 

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1