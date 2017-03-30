×

Thursday, 30 March 2017 10:03
Acting Idea Village CEO, Madero, to head French Quarter Festivals Inc.
maderoFrench Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) announced today that Emily Madero is its new President & CEO. Madero will join festival organizers for the 34th Annual French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, April 6-9, 2017. Madero joins the organization after serving as acting CEO of The Idea Village, a non-profit organization that identifies, supports and retains entrepreneurial talent in New Orleans.


(From Press Release--Photo by Zack Smith Photography)

"Emily's work with The Idea Village and her extensive fundraising, nonprofit, and leadership experience were exactly what we were searching for in an executive director. We look forward to FQFI's future growth under her leadership," said Jeremy Thibodeaux, FQFI Chairman of the Board.

Madero has devoted over a decade of her career to building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in New Orleans with The Idea Village. While there, she worked as a critical part of economic recovery in the immediate aftermath of hurricane Katrina. Formerly serving as COO and most recently acting CEO, Madero was a critical player in starting and building New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, a festival celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation in the city.

She joined The Idea Village in 2006 to launch IDEAcorps™, an experiential learning program connecting top MBA talent to entrepreneurs. Through her extensive experience, Madero has developed and taught business curriculum at Tulane and Loyola University and to corporate clients including GE. Madero is thrilled to combine her career passion for driving innovation and positive impact, with her love for New Orleans' time-honored traditions and culture.

"As we approach our city's Tricentennial, we have a tremendous opportunity to preserve and celebrate our culture while embracing changes that will advance and empower our community," Madero said. "Our people and culture - music, food, art, architecture - are what I love about New Orleans and why I've built a career focused on creating positive impact here. FQFI has developed celebrated, high-quality events, and I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to build on this momentum and to catalyze our next phase of growth. I am truly honored to guide this beloved, thriving organization into its next chapter."

