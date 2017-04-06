Shocking Medicaid numbers as Louisiana legislative session nears

Spending on Medicaid is likely to make up close to half of Louisiana's total state operating budget in the next fiscal cycle, though most of the money will come from the federal government and not state tax dollars.

Some shocking numbers to consider as republicans and democrats debate the Louisiana budget starting Monday as the Louisiana legislative session commences: As per an article in NOLA.com, titled Medicaid could make up close to half of Louisiana's state budget

The Medicaid program is expected to cost the state around $13.4 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1 -- approximately 50 percent of the $28.6 billion state budget proposal Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has outlined.

Yet, is the state being too profligate? More from NOLA:

“Though Louisiana has a large number of people enrolled in Medicaid, it spent less than the U.S. average on Medicaid per capita last year, according to the Louisiana House budget office.

Louisiana spent about $401 in state tax dollars per resident on Medicaid last year. The U.S. average was $490. Louisiana did spent more than Alabama and Mississippi -- which spent between $100 and $300 per capita -- but less than Texas, which spent close to $490.”



Today, the DHH further pointed out some interesting numbers: