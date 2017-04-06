LIVE: WEEK OF TRUMP: JOIN TALK

Thursday, 06 April 2017 11:40
Shocking Medicaid numbers as Louisiana legislative session nears
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

dhhSome shocking numbers to consider as republicans and democrats debate the Louisiana budget starting Monday as the Louisiana legislative session commences:
As per an article in NOLA.com, titled Medicaid could make up close to half of Louisiana's state budget

Spending on Medicaid is likely to make up close to half of Louisiana's total state operating budget in the next fiscal cycle, though most of the money will come from the federal government and not state tax dollars.

The Medicaid program is expected to cost the state around $13.4 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1 -- approximately 50 percent of the $28.6 billion state budget proposal Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has outlined.

Yet, is the state being too profligate?  More from NOLA:

“Though Louisiana has a large number of people enrolled in Medicaid, it spent less than the U.S. average on Medicaid per capita last year, according to the Louisiana House budget office.


Louisiana spent about $401 in state tax dollars per resident on Medicaid last year. The U.S. average was $490. Louisiana did spent more than Alabama and Mississippi -- which spent between $100 and $300 per capita -- but less than Texas, which spent close to $490.”


Today, the DHH further pointed out some interesting numbers:

 

Last modified on Thursday, 06 April 2017 11:51
Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Trump deflects on Russia probe, fries Susan Rice with allegations of crime US Senate goes nuclear on Gorsuch for Supreme Court »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Deja vu for Louisiana high-speed a Internet Broadband project, once again
  • Republicans Gatti, Crews vie for Louisiana House to replace now-Congressman Mike Johnson
  • Retiring Louisiana State Police Chief Edmonson retirement $ back in news
  • Trump, Ryan going to BAT for tax reform, economic growth

jindal broadbandIt’s déjà vu all over again for a broadband access project in Louisiana that saw the same mistakes repeated, leading to its demise both times.

Read More

lou gehrig burnettby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

   Raymond Crews and Robbie Gatti are headed to a runoff in state House District 8 on April 29 to fill  the seat left vacant when Mike Johnson was elected  to Congress.  Both are Republicans.
    Crews came in first with 41% of the vote, followed by Gatti with 37%..  Two other candidates in the race were Duke Lowrie, who finished with 16%, and Patrick Harrington, who had 6%.

Read More

edmonson2by Tom Aswell, Publisher of Louisiana Voice

It must be nice when you can get the rules written just for you.

There must come a time when even the most disinterested, blasé, apolitical person living has to look up from whatever else occupies his interest and say, “Wait a damned minute. This just ain’t right and we’re not gonna do it.”

Read More

trump greatIt has been over three decades since our country’s last major tax reform was passed during the Reagan administration. Since that time, America has increased tax rates on businesses and individuals and become less competitive. 

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1