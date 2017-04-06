Shocking Medicaid numbers as Louisiana legislative session nears

The Medicaid program is expected to cost the state around $13.4 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1 -- approximately 50 percent of the $28.6 billion state budget proposal Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has outlined.
Yet, is the state being too profligate? More from NOLA:
“Though Louisiana has a large number of people enrolled in Medicaid, it spent less than the U.S. average on Medicaid per capita last year, according to the Louisiana House budget office.
Louisiana spent about $401 in state tax dollars per resident on Medicaid last year. The U.S. average was $490. Louisiana did spent more than Alabama and Mississippi -- which spent between $100 and $300 per capita -- but less than Texas, which spent close to $490.”
Today, the DHH further pointed out some interesting numbers:
Impt note on this piece:
LDH built FY18 budget w/ 8.4% less state tax $ + covering 415k+ more lives https://t.co/nvblgM69Ly #lalege pic.twitter.com/qOUDfbc6E0