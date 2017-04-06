LIVE: WEEK OF TRUMP: JOIN TALK

Thursday, 06 April 2017 11:51
US Senate goes nuclear on Gorsuch for Supreme Court
gorsuchThe Republican US Senate has invoked the nuclear option, thus essentially guaranteeing Judge Neil Gorsuch becoming the next US Supreme Court Justice, replacing Anthony Scalia, who died last year.

The decision by the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans came in response to the Democrats filibuster which denied the sixty-vote majority to confirm Gorsuch.

The Democrats have been re upset that President Obama's own US Supreme court pick was not even given a hearing last year.  McConnell cited a tradition of not choosing a Supreme Court justice during an election year.

 

 

