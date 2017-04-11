Trump plus 80 days: Jim Brown, Bernie Pinsonat talk US, Louisiana politics

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Is Russia now our enemy, once again?

Is the move towards the center an abandonment of Trumpism as we thought it?

On the local front, is John Bel Edwards a tax and spender like democrats before him or is he responding to the realities left by his predecessor Bobby Jindal?

What does control the legislature? What can the Republicans do to cut the budget without eviscerating vital services?

Is JBE a one-timer?

These are some of the general topics to be discussed today as Louisiana’s finest political minds Jim Brown and Bernie Pinsonat talk the issues today on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin Live and Bayoubuzz.com at 2pm.

Join the conversation as you can ask questions, or chime in by phone. The phone number will be on the video screen.