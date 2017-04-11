Politics with Jim Brown and Bernie Pinsonat LIVE

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 11:21
Trump plus 80 days: Jim Brown, Bernie Pinsonat talk US, Louisiana politics
jim bernieIs Russia now our enemy, once again?

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Is the move towards the center an abandonment of Trumpism as we thought it?

On the local front, is John Bel Edwards a tax and spender like democrats before him or is he responding to the realities left by his predecessor Bobby Jindal?

What does control the legislature?  What can the Republicans do to cut the budget without eviscerating vital services?

Is JBE a one-timer?

These are some of the general topics to be discussed today as Louisiana’s finest political minds Jim Brown and Bernie Pinsonat talk the issues today on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin Live and Bayoubuzz.com at 2pm.

Join the conversation as you can ask questions, or chime in by phone.  The phone number will be on the video screen. 

 

Edwards gets Graves challenge on Louisiana flood relief money
graves c 3Shades of Katrina?

    Is political partisanship raising its ugly head again in the face of another Louisiana disaster?  Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards thinks so.

    Edwards got some rough treatment from a congressional committee in Washington, D.C. when he testified before it recently about the state’s response to flood problems.

Read More

jbeWith equal parts pugnaciousness and disingenuousness, Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ highly-politicized 2017 State of the State speech laid out a truly flawed vision for Louisiana going forward.

Read More

jim bernieIs Russia now our enemy, once again?

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Read More

Iron nancy reagan 6n 1986, United States President Ronald Reagan authorized military aircraft to unleash a torrent of bombs in Tripoli, Libya to send a strong message to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The attack was in response to Gaddafi’s involvement in the terrorist bombing of a Berlin disco that resulted in the death of American soldiers. 

Read More

