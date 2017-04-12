LIVE: Louisiana Senate with Conrad Appel

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 09:57
Louisiana Congressional delegation picks fights with local politicos
 
kennedy senAlmost every day, we learn that one of the members of the Louisiana Congressional delegation appears to be picking a fight with a local politician, usually of the opposite party.

hey, what’s going on?

When it occurs, as it does often it seems, are the Congressional politicians jockeying for a statewide position.  This year, already, John Kennedy the now-freshman US Senator and Congressman Garret Graves have levied attacks against Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards.  Are these criticisms legit or are they softening up the governor for their own political runs?

Jim Brown raised the question in a Facebook-Youtube-Twitter Live discussion with Bernie Pinsonat, pollster and President of Southern Media and Opinion Research

They have decades of political experience, have seen a few exchanges among the local political classes but believe what is happening is different.

Brown said, “I never saw the congressional delegation picking the fights back home” referring to the barrage of complaints from those up in DC.

Pinsonat responded that the increase in political shots started with Republican David Vitter hitting Democrat Kathleen Blanco.

Do you agree? Watch the short video clip and talk about this issue below

Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
graves c 3Shades of Katrina?

    Is political partisanship raising its ugly head again in the face of another Louisiana disaster?  Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards thinks so.

    Edwards got some rough treatment from a congressional committee in Washington, D.C. when he testified before it recently about the state’s response to flood problems.

Read More

jbeWith equal parts pugnaciousness and disingenuousness, Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ highly-politicized 2017 State of the State speech laid out a truly flawed vision for Louisiana going forward.

Read More

jim bernieIs Russia now our enemy, once again?

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Read More

Iron nancy reagan 6n 1986, United States President Ronald Reagan authorized military aircraft to unleash a torrent of bombs in Tripoli, Libya to send a strong message to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The attack was in response to Gaddafi’s involvement in the terrorist bombing of a Berlin disco that resulted in the death of American soldiers. 

Read More

