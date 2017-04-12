LIVE: Louisiana Senate with Conrad Appel

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 12:49
Tillerson, Lavrov hold joint press conference: Discuss Syria, Obama, other issues
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 

 tillerson russiaUnited States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have addressed the media in Moscow today.  Before the press conference, Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria.

 

 

Watch the video https://www.c-span.org/video/?426922-1/secretary-tillerson-russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-hold-news-conference-syria (LIVE)

 

The issues discussed include the Syrian chemical incident, ISIS, Israel and the Palestinian settlements, Afghanistan, the Ukranian crises, Crimean peninsula, the Obama administration difficulties and some of the other burning foreign policy issues.

Tillerson said that the relationship between the two countries are serious, given the nuclear superpowers potentials.  He also said the two countries have agreed upon a working group to help resolve some of their differences. 

 

Tillerson also said the facts are certain that Syria planned the recent chemical weapon attacks. The Russians insist they have differing views regarding the facts

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « New Orleans French Quarter Festival outcomes major success
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Edwards gets Graves challenge on Louisiana flood relief money
  • Gov. Edwards's pugnacious state of union gave wrong Louisiana vision
  • Trump plus 80 days: Jim Brown, Bernie Pinsonat talk US, Louisiana politics
  • Trump should be like Reagan, not like Bush

graves c 3Shades of Katrina?

    Is political partisanship raising its ugly head again in the face of another Louisiana disaster?  Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards thinks so.

    Edwards got some rough treatment from a congressional committee in Washington, D.C. when he testified before it recently about the state’s response to flood problems.

Read More

jbeWith equal parts pugnaciousness and disingenuousness, Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ highly-politicized 2017 State of the State speech laid out a truly flawed vision for Louisiana going forward.

Read More

jim bernieIs Russia now our enemy, once again?

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Read More

Iron nancy reagan 6n 1986, United States President Ronald Reagan authorized military aircraft to unleash a torrent of bombs in Tripoli, Libya to send a strong message to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The attack was in response to Gaddafi’s involvement in the terrorist bombing of a Berlin disco that resulted in the death of American soldiers. 

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Trump Talk: Ryancare, Russia, Investigations, Travel ban--with Jeff Crouere

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1