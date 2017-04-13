Trump contacts-Russia eyed in 2015; Syrian strike mishap, Flip-flopping or Presidential maturing?

Britain’s spy agencies played a crucial role in alerting their counterparts in Washington to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives, the Guardian has been told.

GCHQ first became aware in late 2015 of suspicious “interactions” between figures connected to Trump and known or suspected Russian agents, a source close to UK intelligence said. This intelligence was passed to the US as part of a routine exchange of information, they added.

MISSION SOMEWHAT ACCOMPLISHED

The recent US bombing of a Syrian airfield after the claim of the use of poisonous gas by the Assad regime shows that war has consequences. Apparently, “The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) accidentally killed 18 fighters from the coalition’s main Syrian partner on the ground, the coalition said Thursday.

A “misdirected” airstrike Tuesday hit a fighting position of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) south of Tabqa, according to a coalition statement.

The SDF is a coalition of Arab and Kurdish fighters and is considered by the United States to be the most effective local force fighting against ISIS.

WHIPLASH

Is it whiplash and flip-flopping or growing into the job and being flexible to bargain for the grand deals? This week, President Trump has reversed many of his campaign promises and direction of his administration and the debate over the wisdom of these reversals are underway.

The US News and World Report has cited ten ways that Trump has reversed course on matters such as The wall, Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon, Russia, China and more.