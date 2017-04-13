LIVE: Louisiana Senate with Conrad Appel

Thursday, 13 April 2017 10:31
Louisiana Gov. Edwards comments on massive flood contract with IEM
edwards presser mar9Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the selection of IEM to serve as the contractor for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state program to help homeowners rebuild following the historic floods of 2016.  On Mon., April 10, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officially made the $1.6 billion appropriated by Congress available to the state of Louisiana.  The latest solicitation for offers resulted in lower labor and estimated total costs than the initial RFP.

“I was notified this morning that IEM won the bid to manage the homeowner rebuilding program,” said Gov. Edwards.  “It was our goal to hire a contractor that would provide quality work with rigorous oversight at the most cost savings for the people of Louisiana.  IEM has made that commitment to the state, and I am personally going to hold them to it.  This is a difficult process, and sometimes takes longer than anyone, including me, would like, but I do believe it’s important for us to get this right.  The homeowner rebuilding program is open and serving flood victims, and more than 11,000 affected homeowners have completed the rebuilding survey in the first 72-hours.  We still have a long way to go, including securing additional federal funds to help more of our people, but I am confident that we are well on our way, and I look forward to working with IEM to ensure a full recovery for the people of Louisiana.”

In September and December 2016, Congress appropriated more than $1.6 billion for Louisiana’s flood recovery efforts.  However, those funds were not made available for the state’s use until Mon., April 10. The first step for homeowners interested in participating in the program is to complete a survey at restore.la.gov to determine eligibility.  Eligible homeowners would undergo an environmental review that is required by the federal government. 

