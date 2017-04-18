Please watch the video revolution

Tuesday, 18 April 2017 12:55
New Sheriff in town, Donald Trump's polls soar post-Syria, Afghanistan, Korea
trump sheriff In the last two weeks, President Trump has shown toughness with his military action against Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and his stance toward North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. 

This has been well-received by the American people, resulting in higher approval ratings for the President. 

In the latest Rasmussen poll, President Trump now has the approval of 50% of the American people, a sharp reversal from the previous month. In a recent Gallup poll, the President’s approval rating had dipped to a very low 37%, a troubling sign for a candidate who lost the popular vote last November. 

Initially, the action in Syria was supported by a clear majority of Americans, but there was clear opposition to a full-scale military intervention in the war-torn country. Fortunately, the President quickly ruled out any insertion of massive ground troops in Syria. 

Soon thereafter, the military unleashed the largest bomb in our arsenal against Islamic State terrorists in eastern Afghanistan. The bomb, informally known as the “Mother of all Bombs,” destroyed a network of Islamic State tunnels and killed approximately 100 terrorists. 

This muscular military response was followed by the President’s decision to send “an armada” of our U.S. Navy toward the international waters adjacent to North Korea. The tensions with North Korea have been escalating as the rhetoric from their country’s dictator has become more bellicose. 

On Saturday, Jong-un was seen smiling at a military parade observing his troops and weaponry; however, he was certainly not wearing the same grin on Sunday as his country suffered a humiliating blow when a ballistic missile launch failed. Soon thereafter, there were unconfirmed reports that the U.S. intelligence services may have been successful in sabotaging the launch. If true, this would show the vast extent of our cyber warfare capabilities and expose vulnerabilities of the vaunted North Korean military. 

The sum of these actions is that “there’s a new sheriff in town,” according to U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Graham and others are delighted that Trump is taking these tough military actions. It seems the American people are also in agreement and this is a major reason for his improved poll numbers. 

President Trump needs to understand that while the American people support a strong military and an American leader acting aggressively to protect our interests, it is not a blank check for starting an unending war in another country. In fact, the American people are war weary and would like for this 16-year war against Islamic terrorism to end. Unfortunately, with enemies like the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, the conflict will not be ending anytime soon. 

 

Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at Ringside Politics.

