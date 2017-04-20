Please watch the video revolution

Thursday, 20 April 2017
Techies, entrepreneurs, here's why Collision Conference in New Orleans is for you
collision segment1Watch out for Collision!! Collision Conference, that is, being held in New Orleans, this May.

That's my take attending the show last year. Collision Conference is where tech collides with business and opportunities.  And I must say, it just might even be better, this time coming.



Or, again, that's certainly my take after discussing the technology-entrepreneur trade shows with Mike Harvey, Director of Communications for Collision Conference and its parent company, Web Summit, which produces technology-based conferences around the world.

Harvey and I spoke on Wednesday about the upcoming May event which coincides with the second week of the world-famous New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Yep. You heard me. Technology, business.entreprenership, venture capital and some of the greatest food, heritage and jazz from the earth's four corners-- all in the same week and weekend.

Collision Conference is in its third year, the second in New Orleans. And it seems like Harvey and gang couldn't be prouder of its presence here in Big Easy Land.

"We're taking up to 20,000 people and it's the one of its America's fastest-growing technology event and we've got a whole bunch of speakers, a whole bunch of startups exhibiting". Of course, there will also be a whole bunch of deals being done too.

You bet. Deals, deals, deals.  That's what many of the exhibitors are looking for, that's what many of the venture capitalists present will be seeking and surely, that's what many of the speakers will be discussing--deals.

During our interview, which actually was conducted via Facebook, Youtube, Periscope, Twitter and LinkedIn Live (and on our website Bayoubuzz.com), Harvey described the event which includes some new attractions.

This year, one of the key industries which will be showcased is "Green"--the booming worldwide environmental sector. Also new this year is tech and the automobile sector.  Those interested in learning about the latest apps, the hottest technology, the new ways to do social media certainly won't be disappointed, either. Like last year, those coming to New Orleans for that music and all that jazz.

Of course, as Harvey alluded to during the interview, his team tries to ensure that people exchange ideas, products, and information with others which New Orleans nightlife, all by itself, does so grandly. \

Watch part one of the interview.  And don't forget, Collision runs from May 2 -4, closing out as the second week of Jazz Fest begins.

