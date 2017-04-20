Please watch the video revolution

Thursday, 20 April 2017 15:39
The Louisiana legislature flexed muscle with Edwards, not so much, with Jindal
 
Jindal emperorTwo major political events occurred January 2016 here in Louisiana.  The first was absolutely expected and many people looked forward to the day it would occur.  The second was unexpected yet, those controlling the Louisiana legislature and almost all of state government were probably pleased with the end result.

The first was the handing over of the Governor’s mansion from Bobby Jindal to John Bel Edwards after a long eight-year stay.  The second was the usurpation of power by the Republican House of Representatives of the Speaker of the House position.  For as long as one might remember, the governor has controlled the speaker section and the legislature went along for the ride.

Actually, that’s what happened when Jindal became governor in 2008.  However, due to a revolt of sorts, the republicans disrupted the status quo in 2016 on the day of the gubernatorial inauguration and due to their majority, called their own declaration of independence from Governor Edwards.  The new system, or perhaps better said, the one that should have existed for decades but did not, has been installed up in Washington DC since the beginning of nation—two separate and independent bodies—the executive and legislative branches, along with, of course, the judicial branch, making up the three separate but equal governmental arms.

In the third segment of the interview with Louisiana Senator Conrad Appel of Metairie, we discussed the 2016 Louisiana legislative revolution of sorts and a possible mistake the republicans made under Governor Bobby Jindal.

