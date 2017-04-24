LIVE: JIM BROWN--TRUMP @ 100

Monday, 24 April 2017 11:03
Trump 100 day anniversary review: Impact upon Congressional races
 
Much attention over the past ten days and certainly over the next week has been upon the success or lack of success of the Trump administration.

One area that has not been fully developed in the media has been the impact that the administration might be having upon Congressional and other races nationally.

Eight years ago, then-President Obama swept into office with a wealth of promise that soon evaporated reflected so in the polls. With the stimulus package, financial institution reforms and of course, Obamacare, the new president's relationship with America quickly soured.  Taking the hit, of course, were Democratic Party candidates.  Those elections ended up as a precursor to the wave that swept republicans into control of the House during the midterm elections.

Can America see the same as an already-unpopular President send similar shockwaves to the Congressional and other elections nationally leading up to the next national elections in 2018?

Pollster John Couvillon of JNC Analytics discussed this issue in a recent Facebook Live Interview on Friday.

Below is a short intro and a segment of the video.  Also, here is the link to the entire Facebook Live discussion.

 

When there were several appointments that Donald Trump made to his cabinet that came directly out of the ranks of the US House of Representatives that created open seats and all those open seats are being filled the spring, so there's one in Kansas there's one in Georgia, there will be one in Montana, and there will be another one in South Carolina.

 

So all those four seats are in stereotypically Republican districts yet what happened in Georgia has started the whole ball rolling where the Democratic enthusiasm has been much greater than what I've seen in some time.

 

More specifically if we were to go back to November 8th, one of the big weaknesses the Donald Trump had nationally, and to a smaller extent in certain parishes here in Louisiana, is that he underperformed relative to what Republicans should get in affluent districts.  In other words. his constituency was more of a middle class and or blue collar and or rural constituency.  His constituency was not so much grounded in more affluent in white-collar areas so locally I saw big declines in support relative to what Mitt Romney got in places like Jefferson Parish in East Baton Rouge Lafayette, Caddo and so forth nationally. 

Want to hear more of this part of the interview?  Learn how Democrats are using perceived disenchantment with Donald Trump to create momentum for the mid-term elections.

