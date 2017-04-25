×

LIVE: JIM BROWN--TRUMP @ 100

Tuesday, 25 April 2017 09:02
Trump 100 days, ridiculous landmark or bad start?
trump congressby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

Tough times for Trump

    These are not the best of times for President Donald Trump.  As he nears the 100-day mark of his administration, his job performance remains in negative territory.


    And he continues to look for a big accomplishment, which has eluded him so far.  During the campaign, he promised big changes in the first  100 days of his administration.  Now, he says the 100-day hallmark is ridiculous.
    Gallup’s daily tracking poll has Trump’s job approval rating at 40%.  So does a recent poll by  NBC News/Wall Street Journal.  Fox News says Trump has a 43% approval rating.  Disapproval of Trump hovered at about 54% in all three polls.
    A poll conducted by Pollfish, a mobile polling company, showed that only 38% of Americans supported the military strike against Syria, while 35% disapproved, and 27% had no opinion.
    However, a HuffPost/YouGov survey found that 51% of Americans support the president’s decision to launch a missile strike on a Syrian Air Base.  The poll showed that 32% were opposed to the missile strike, while 17% are uncertain.  Among Trump voters 83% approved.
    About 40% think the strikes were an appropriate response, compared to 25% who think they were too aggressive, and 10% who think they were not aggressive enough.

    Still, only about one-third of Americans think the airstrikes will be even somewhat likely to deter the future use of chemical weapons.
    But the bad news wasn’t Trump’s alone.  An ABC/Washington Post poll found significant majorities said both the Democratic and Republican parties are out of touch with the concerns of most Americans
    Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the Democratic Party was out of touch while 62% said the Republican Party was out of touch.  Less than a third said either party was in touch.
    The ABC/Washington Post poll found that 34% of respondents disapprove of Trump including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his administration.
    And 54% said they did not have a problem with Trump working out of Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

