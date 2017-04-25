Who's paying for Louisiana-Gulf of Mexico's wall to restore damage from Coastal Erosion

Louisiana lawmakers, whether State or Federal, might need to decide if they want a border wall at the Mexican border or a wall of some type (figuratively speaking, that is) along the Gulf of Mexico. The same goes for all states that border the Gulf and the Atlantic/Pacific Oceans.

Due to global warming, whether man-made or not, the Oceans and the Gulf are creeping into the mainland. However, very few locations in the United States are as bad as what Louisiana is currently facing, particularly after the Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and other storms that have only exacerbated the problems and sharpened the awareness that Louisiana communities along the Gulf cannot survive with the federal government doing little, or nothing.

Over the past twelve years, in particular, the State has focused on the Louisiana coast and erosion more than other states, it seems, however, each year, the state, according to the state's statistics, is losing between 12 and 19 billion dollars as Gulf Waters invade the state’s wetlands and infrastructure.

What is the state doing to protect itself from such intrusions?

On Monday, I sat down with Mike Stagg and discussed the issue.

Stagg, a community activist, an environmentalist, contributes to The Independent in Lafayette. His website and podcasts are located at Where the Alligators Roam. Stagg took me through the latest developments and underscored, quite frankly, that even if you don’t accept man-made global warming, the State of Louisiana, still is bleeding over ten billion dollars per year, has a fifty billion dollar plan as approved by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, but, simply does not have the resources to fully fund the plan.

According to Stagg, Louisiana does has BP money and a revenue flow spearheaded by former Senator Mary Landrieu and then-Congressman Bobby Jindal (and thanks to many others), but, that amounts to only roughly forty percent of the revenues needed, at a minimum.

Below is a short transcription of a part our conversation and an excerpt of the entire Facebook Live interview.