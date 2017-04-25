LIVE: JIM BROWN--TRUMP @ 100

Tuesday, 25 April 2017 14:25
Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure
At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee.  The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

 

Edwards said the simple fact of the matter is 80 percent of our corporations pay no income tax.

Below are tweets regarding the CAT TAX

Who's paying for Louisiana-Gulf of Mexico's wall to restore damage from Coastal Erosion

 Tuesday, 25 April 2017 12:07

wet nasaLouisiana lawmakers, whether State or Federal, might need to decide if they want a border wall at the Mexican border or a wall of some type (figuratively speaking, that is) along the Gulf of Mexico.  The same goes for all states that border the Gulf and the Atlantic/Pacific Oceans.

  • Edwards gets Graves challenge on Louisiana flood relief money
  • Gov. Edwards's pugnacious state of union gave wrong Louisiana vision
  • Trump plus 80 days: Jim Brown, Bernie Pinsonat talk US, Louisiana politics
  • Trump should be like Reagan, not like Bush

graves c 3Shades of Katrina?

    Is political partisanship raising its ugly head again in the face of another Louisiana disaster?  Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards thinks so.

    Edwards got some rough treatment from a congressional committee in Washington, D.C. when he testified before it recently about the state’s response to flood problems.

Read More

jbeWith equal parts pugnaciousness and disingenuousness, Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards’ highly-politicized 2017 State of the State speech laid out a truly flawed vision for Louisiana going forward.

Read More

jim bernieIs Russia now our enemy, once again?

Did Donald Trump make the right move or was the latest attack, simply some wag the dog?

Read More

Iron nancy reagan 6n 1986, United States President Ronald Reagan authorized military aircraft to unleash a torrent of bombs in Tripoli, Libya to send a strong message to Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The attack was in response to Gaddafi’s involvement in the terrorist bombing of a Berlin disco that resulted in the death of American soldiers. 

Read More

