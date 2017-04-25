Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure

At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee. The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

Edwards said the simple fact of the matter is 80 percent of our corporations pay no income tax.

Below are tweets regarding the CAT TAX

#CATtax Tweets

Louisiana lawmakers, whether State or Federal, might need to decide if they want a border wall at the Mexican border or a wall of some type (figuratively speaking, that is) along the Gulf of Mexico. The same goes for all states that border the Gulf and the Atlantic/Pacific Oceans.